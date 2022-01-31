New month, new productions!

February brings some new movies and TV shows filming right here in Vancouver. Bright lights, cameras rolling, possible celebrity sightings, and directors yelling, “action!” In Hollywood North, there’s always a chance to catch a glimpse of some of the action.

From new series to familiar favourites — here are 12 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this February.

The Good Doctor – Season 5

The Good Doctor is filming in Vancouver for another season of the hit medical drama show. Starring Freddie Highmore, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital. Production for the fifth season will continue into April.

Firefly Lane – Season 2

Netflix’s Firefly Lane is filming in the Vancouver area until April for its second season. Based on the book by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two best friends who have been there for each other for decades.

Riverdale – Season 6

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — the gang’s all here! Riverdale is on location in Metro Vancouver for another season of the binge-worthy Netflix show. Based on the popular Archie comics, Riverdale will be filming in the area until June for its sixth season.

The Night Agent – Season 1

Another Netflix series on location in Vancouver is The Night Agent. The political drama series begins filming in the city this month, with production expected to wrap by June. Starring Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan in the lead roles, The Night Agent is based around the best-selling 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk.

Blockbuster – Season 1

Netflix’s Blockbuster will set up production in the city this month. The new comedy series will be set in the last standing Blockbuster store in the US, and stars none other than actor and comedian Randall Park. Blockbuster will be on location in the city until sometime in May.

The Flash – Season 8

The Flash will continue filming in the city this February for its eighth season, with production wrapping sometime in March. The show is based on the DC comics and stars Grant Gustin as crime scene investigator Barry Allen, a man who has the superpower of speed and uses it to rescue innocents while fighting crime.

Motherland: Fort Salem – Season 3

Motherland: Fort Salem is filming in the city this month. The supernatural series follows a trio of witches who have enlisted in the United States Army. The series was renewed for a third and final season, which will be on location in the Metro Vancouver area until March. Filming locations for the series have been Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley, and Horseshoe Bay.

Reginald the Vampire – Season 1

A new SYFY series called Reginald the Vampire will continue filming in Vancouver this February for its first season, with production set to wrap up in March. Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon will star in the comedy series based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant.

Resident Alien – Season 2

Another series filming this month in Vancouver is Resident Alien. Filming for the second season is underway until March, and it stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who lands on earth and takes on the identity of a doctor.

Superman & Lois – Season 2

Superman & Lois has been filming in the Metro Vancouver area since September and production will continue into February for its second season. The new superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane.

Charmed – Season 4

The CW’s Charmed is on location in Vancouver to film for its fourth season. Starring Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock, the series is about three sisters who, after their mother passes away, discover that they are actually very powerful witches. Charmed is expected to be on location in Vancouver until March.

A Million Little Things – Season 4

A Million Little Things is filming for its fourth season this month and production is scheduled to continue into April. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller, the series follows a tight-knit group of friends who come together and realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away.