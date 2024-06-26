How BC First Nations and applied artists can submit for prestigious awards

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

BC artists have the opportunity to submit for two distinguished awards and showcase their works in Vancouver, but time is running out.

The BC Achievement Foundation has opened its 2024 call for nominations for the Polygon Award in First Nations Art and the Sam Carter Award in Applied Art + Design.

Recipients will be celebrated for their craft and have an exhibit of selected works hosted at the Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre in Vancouver this fall.

Nominations for this year’s awards are accepted online until Sunday, June 30.

The 18th annual Polygon Award in First Nations Art (FNA) program recognizes First Nations artists from British Columbia for excellence in traditional, contemporary, or media art.

Artists from BC First Nations who have shown a commitment to their art, accumulated a body of work, and been recognized in their communities for their talents are encouraged to apply.

“The Polygon Award in First Nations Art recognizes the incredible talent within our First Nations communities and honours artistry and culture,” said Walter Pela, chair of the BC Achievement Foundation, to Daily Hive. “Celebrating the achievements of First Nations artists inspires future generations and enriches our collective cultural landscape

“I encourage everyone to nominate outstanding artists, ensuring their work can be acknowledged and celebrated widely.”

The 20th annual Sam Carter Award in Applied Art + Design (AAD) program spotlights artists across the province who excel in making functional art. Artists who work in varied mediums like textiles, furniture, glass, fashion, jewellery, ceramics, weaving, and industrial design can apply online.

The award is named after Sam Carter, founder of the AAD program and an artist, educator, and curator.

“Sam Carter’s dedication to fostering creativity and excellence in the field of applied art and design has left a lasting mark on the creative community,” explained Pela. “It is an incredible privilege to name the award in Sam’s honour and recognize his contributions to British Columbia.

“I encourage all designers and artists to apply for the Sam Carter Award in Applied Art + Design. Nominations are open, and we look forward to celebrating the next generation of visionary talent.”

BC Achievement was established in 2003 as an independent foundation that spotlights the province’s artists, entrepreneurs, youth, community leaders, and volunteers.

For more information about the awards and the BC Achievement Foundation, visit them online.