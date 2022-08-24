Fall forecast: La Niña to bring wild autumn for BC

Fall could be a stormy one for Western Canada, according to the latest long-term forecast by AccuWeather.

The weather agency says autumn’s predicted wild weather is due to the La Niña, which has a reputation of bringing wetter-than-normal weather on the Pacific Northwest, which later shapes the weather in the rest of the country.

“For the third consecutive year, a La Niña will be in place this fall, which will likely impact the overall weather pattern for Canada this upcoming season and perhaps into winter,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Get ready for rainboot weather

Calling it a “tale of two coasts” — he says those in western Canada will bear the brunt of it. Meaning sunny fall patio days might be hard to come by in our province.

“An active, Pacific storm track is anticipated to be directed into British Columbia this fall, which will favor above-normal rainfall and cloudier, cool days,” Anderson said.

Anderson says it won’t be incredibly cold though in places like Vancouver and Abbotsford, with temperatures expected to hover around fairly mild.

But you will need your rain coat as meteorologists say “precipitation is set to surpass seasonal averages.”

He says that might even bring more flooding, although not to the levels we saw last year.

Southern BC experienced historic rainfall in November leaving many communities devastated, including the Fraser Valley. Many highways had to be repaired as well, with construction on many routes still continuing this summer.

While many storm-watchers in places like Tofino may be looking forward to lots of action along the west coast, those in the prairies and eastern provinces will see a much milder forecast, according to AccuWeather.

“We expect fairly normal amounts of rainfall with near-normal temperatures for Alberta,” Anderson said.

While the prairies are sitting pretty, it will be fairly pleasant even further east.

“A drier and warmer fall is expected across much of eastern Canada, including Quebec and northern and central Ontario,” Anderson said.

The autumnal equinox is on September 22, which ushers in the start of fall.