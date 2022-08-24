Alberta's fall forecast: Catch the autumn leaves while you can

Fall is less than a month away, and although it’s still sweltering for much of Alberta, the autumn leaves will be here in the blink of an eye.

AccuWeather has revealed its forecast for this fall, and we are in much better shape than our friends to the west.

As for the past few years, La Niña is set to play a major role in the upcoming fall weather pattern.

La Niña is a climatological phenomenon that occurs when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean drop to lower-than-average levels, which in turn affects weather patterns thousands of miles, or kilometres, away.

“For the third consecutive year, a La Niña will be in place this fall, which will likely impact the overall weather pattern for Canada this upcoming season and perhaps into winter,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said in the AccuWeather forecast.

What’s in store for Alberta

Albertans can breathe a sigh of relief. Forecasters expect a fairly typical fall weather pattern for portions of the Canadian Prairies, especially Alberta. Sounds like we are going to get great weather to explore all the best corn mazes in the province this fall!

Expect fairly normal amounts of rainfall with near-normal temperatures for Alberta, and that is music to our ears!

While precipitation and temperatures are forecast to be about average, Anderson does expect that the season could turn out fairly windy.

So, there you have it. Make sure you get out and enjoy Alberta’s autumn leaves before the possible strong winds sweep them away. We are just glad there’s no chatter of an early snowfall, to be honest.