Sizzling temps help Vancouver break a 57-year-old weather record

While the worst of this week’s sizzling heat has subsided for now, it was enough to break a 57-year-old weather record in Vancouver yesterday.

On August 18, temperatures reached 27.6˚C, beating the previous high of 27.2˚C set in 1965 since records began being kept in 1896.

Pitt Meadows broke an August 18 record that has been held for even longer than the one in Vancouver. Temperatures reached 34˚C, beating a high of 33.9˚C set in 1908.

Many other parts of the province also saw August 18 heat records broken.

West Vancouver beat a record previously set in 1981 when it saw temperatures reach 29˚C. Yesterday, the temperature reached 31.7˚C.

Temperatures in Whistler reached 36.6˚C, beating a record of 34.7˚C set in 2012.

The hottest place in BC on August 18 was likely Trail, which reached a temperature of 38.6˚C, beating a record of 38.3˚C previously set in 1967.

Temporary relief

Things are finally starting to cool off ever so slightly in BC after a mini heatwave brought high temps and humid conditions.

Vancouver might finally see some wet stuff with a 30% chance of showers on Friday, along with a chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Humidex values remain over 30˚C.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are forecast to hover around 25˚C for the rest of the week, with humidex values forecast to be slightly higher. Temperatures will still be sizzling in inland areas of Vancouver for the next week, potentially bringing more weather that could break a record or two.

Environment Canada notes that the data on weather records may contain preliminary or unofficial information and that it doesn’t constitute a complete or final report.