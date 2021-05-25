Best patios in West Vancouver to check out this season
West Vancouver has some striking patios with great food and atmosphere near the beach to enjoy on any occasion.
Whether you want to indulge in fine dining or grab a quick bite to eat, we’ve got you covered.
Here are our picks for some of the best patios in West Vancouver.
The Boatshed Ambleside
This spot in West Vancouver has a fantastic outdoor area where diners can enjoy views of fresh flowers, an impressive garden, and the waterfront.
Address: 1200 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-925-0300
Beach House
Located in heart of Dundarave Park, Beach House Restaurant has a fully covered and heated patio to enjoy delicious food, great company and a stunning view of Burrard Inlet.
Address: 150 25th Street, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-922-1414
Earls Ambleside
This Earls outpost has an outdoor patio that seats 80. With a refreshed menu and located along the Ambleside Seawall, this Earls has some amazing views of the ocean.
Address: 1375 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-262-3632
Olive & Anchor
Small but mighty, the covered patio is always a good option if you’re looking for a seafood spot to dine outside in West Vancouver.
Address: 6418 Bay Street, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-921-8848
Trattoria
Trattoria in Park Royal is a fantastic place to park your crew for an afternoon full of pasta and sun, what could be better?
Address: 757 Main Street (Park Royal South), West Vancouver
Phone: 604-424-8778
The Village Taphouse
One of the best patios around, Village Taphouse has ample room for sun lovers looking to enjoy the weather.
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio in West Vancouver has a breathtaking view of Ambleside Park. You can eat under the twinkly lights under their newly extended patio.
Address: 1351 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-926-0287
Cactus Club Cafe
Head on over to Cactus Club to enjoy their extended patio. It’s perfect for happy hour drinks in the sun.
Address: 855 Main Street, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-922-1707
Heirloom Vegetarian Ambleside
Just steps from the beach, Heirloom Ambleside has tons of vegetarian and vegan dishes to choose from on their outdoor seating area.
Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-2241
Wooden Fish
Join Wooden Fish for their famous modern Vietnamese food on their outdoor patio.
Address: 1403 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-926-6789
Raku Japanese Kitchen
In the mood for sushi? Raku has great options to enjoy on their newly extended outdoor patio.
Address: 1860 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1159