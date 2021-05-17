Best patios in Richmond to check out this season
When the sun is shining, it’s prime patio time. If you’re hanging out beyond the city limits in some of the Metro region’s communities, there are plenty of patios to hit up while the season is on.
Here are our picks for the best patios in Richmond.
- See also:
The Flying Beaver
View this post on Instagram
The Flying Beaver is definitely one of the best patios in Richmond. This spot offers great beer and inspired menus in a welcoming environment. The patio is open for plane spotting and relaxing on the river for anyone in the neighbourhood.
Address: 4760 Inglis Drive, Richmond
Phone: 604-273-0278
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
The Blue Canoe patio in Steveston is one of the area’s most popular outdoor spots. Located on the Bayview Pier in Historic Steveston Village, Blue Canoe has a killer view of the water, the boardwalk, and Fisherman’s Wharf.
Address: #140 – 3866 Bayview Street, Richmond
Phone: 604-275-7811
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Pajo’s Fish & Chips
View this post on Instagram
Pajo’s wharf location is a total suntrap, and how could it not be? It’s floating on the Fraser! Definitely a must-hit spot in the summer months, whether you come for the food or the sun, you’ll be here a while when you do.
Address: 12351 3 Avenue, Richmond
Phone: 604-272-1588
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Milltown Bar & Grill
View this post on Instagram
Milltown Bar & Grill is located on the North Arm of the Fraser at the Milltown, and it has a fantastic patio and a great food and beverage selection, which gives us several reasons to include this spot on our list of the best patios in Richmond.
Address: #101 – 9191 Bentley Street, Richmond
Phone: 604-269-2348
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Britannia Brewing – Steveston
View this post on Instagram
The restaurant arm of this Richmond brewery is a stellar place to settle in for a break in the sun on the spacious patio with quality brews.
Address: #250-12240 Second Avenue, Richmond
Phone: 604-270-9252
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Deck Kitchen + Bar (temporarily closed)
View this post on Instagram
Located at Richmond’s Pacific Gateway Hotel, The Deck Kitchen + Bar, has a great view of the Fraser River. The casual spot aims to give patrons a selection of share plates for lunch and dinner and an epic view.
Address: Pacific Gateway Hotel – 3500 Cessna Drive, Richmond
Phone: 604-276-1954
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Harold’s Bistro
View this post on Instagram
There’s no way we could make a list of the best patios in Richmond and not include this spot. Harold’s will be open seasonally for another summer to remember. Located in the Sheraton Vancouver Airport, head here to soak up some rays on the patio with a sangria in hand.
Address: Sheraton Vancouver Airport – 7551 Westminster Highway, Richmond
Phone: 604-233-3968
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Catch Kitchen + Bar
View this post on Instagram
Located in Steveston village, Catch Kitchen + Bar is located on the second floor of the stunning Bayview Pier at Fishermen’s Wharf.
Address: 3866 Bayview Street, Unit 200, Richmond
Phone: 604-284-1222
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Ember Indian Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
With a beautiful patio and open-air concept restaurant, Ember Indian Kitchen is perfect for a summer night dinner or some breezy drinks.
Address: 135 – 6168 London Road, Steveston
Phone: 604-370-4485
75 West Coast Grill
View this post on Instagram
Chop Steakhouse & Bar
View this post on Instagram
Head on down to Chop’s located at the Sandman Signature Vancouver Airport. Chop’s patio has pod-like tables which are the perfect private place to enjoy some fun in the sun.
Address: 10251 St Edwards Drive, Richmond
Phone: 604-276-1180
Country Meadows Golf Course & Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
The Grille at Country Meadows Golf Club is only open from Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 8 pm, but their patio is open seven days a week for beverages. Come enjoy a cold drink after golfing in their beautiful patio facing the golf course.
Address: 10251 St Edwards Drive, Richmond
Phone: 604-276-1180