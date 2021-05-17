Best patios in Richmond to check out this season

When the sun is shining, it’s prime patio time. If you’re hanging out beyond the city limits in some of the Metro region’s communities, there are plenty of patios to hit up while the season is on.

Here are our picks for the best patios in Richmond.

The Flying Beaver is definitely one of the best patios in Richmond. This spot offers great beer and inspired menus in a welcoming environment. The patio is open for plane spotting and relaxing on the river for anyone in the neighbourhood.

Address: 4760 Inglis Drive, Richmond

Phone: 604-273-0278

The Blue Canoe patio in Steveston is one of the area’s most popular outdoor spots. Located on the Bayview Pier in Historic Steveston Village, Blue Canoe has a killer view of the water, the boardwalk, and Fisherman’s Wharf.

Address: #140 – 3866 Bayview Street, Richmond

Phone: 604-275-7811

Pajo’s wharf location is a total suntrap, and how could it not be? It’s floating on the Fraser! Definitely a must-hit spot in the summer months, whether you come for the food or the sun, you’ll be here a while when you do.

Address: 12351 3 Avenue, Richmond

Phone: 604-272-1588

Milltown Bar & Grill is located on the North Arm of the Fraser at the Milltown, and it has a fantastic patio and a great food and beverage selection, which gives us several reasons to include this spot on our list of the best patios in Richmond.

Address: #101 – 9191 Bentley Street, Richmond

Phone: 604-269-2348

The restaurant arm of this Richmond brewery is a stellar place to settle in for a break in the sun on the spacious patio with quality brews.

Address: #250-12240 Second Avenue, Richmond

Phone: 604-270-9252

Located at Richmond’s Pacific Gateway Hotel, The Deck Kitchen + Bar, has a great view of the Fraser River. The casual spot aims to give patrons a selection of share plates for lunch and dinner and an epic view.

Address: Pacific Gateway Hotel – 3500 Cessna Drive, Richmond

Phone: 604-276-1954

There’s no way we could make a list of the best patios in Richmond and not include this spot. Harold’s will be open seasonally for another summer to remember. Located in the Sheraton Vancouver Airport, head here to soak up some rays on the patio with a sangria in hand.

Address: Sheraton Vancouver Airport – 7551 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Phone: 604-233-3968

Located in Steveston village, Catch Kitchen + Bar is located on the second floor of the stunning Bayview Pier at Fishermen’s Wharf.

Address: 3866 Bayview Street, Unit 200, Richmond

Phone: 604-284-1222

