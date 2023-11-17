FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Kringle’s: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver to launch a festive pop-up holiday bar

Nov 17 2023, 9:45 pm
In case you need even more epic festive plans this year, here’s another fabulous-sounding holiday experience to check out: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Kringle’s.

The historic downtown hotel will debut its new pop-up holiday bar on December 1, and it will run through January 1, operating Tuesday to Saturday evenings from 5 to 11.

Nestled within the lower lobby walls of the hotel, the new Santa speakeasy will offer patrons cozy seasonal decor and sips such as the Starry Night Negroni, House-Made Eggnog, and Margarita on the Snow.

Light bites will be up for order and opportunities to host in a semi-private space (groups of up to 8) will be available too.

If all of that wasn’t enough to get you excited for Kringle’s, check this out.

Throughout the entire month of December, a life-size advent calendar will unlock a “delightful daily surprise.”

This could be anything from exclusive daily features to Champagne pours.

On New Year’s Eve, Kringle’s will be ringing in 2024 in style, too.

Be sure to mark your calendar and make your reservations, it’s bound to be a jolly good time at this spot.

Kringle’s at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Address: Located in the lower lobby of Fairmont Hotel Vancouver — 900 West Georgia Street

