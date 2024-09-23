Canucks legend Edler selling Vancouver home for over $8M

A former Vancouver Canucks legend has had his home listed for sale, and it’s selling for a considerable amount.

That legend is none other than the Eagle, Alexander Edler.

Edler’s home, which features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, has been listed for $8,490,000.

The Kitsilano home also boasts 3,791 sq ft of space, with the interior designed by Hodgson Design. We verified Edler’s ownership through a land title search, and Oakwyn Realty’s Matt Pozer told Daily Hive Edler no longer lives in the home.

According to the listing and Zealty, the home was built in 1912, making it 112 years old. It has also been listed for almost double the assessed value of $4,486,000. Pictures of the listing show an immaculately staged home, which the listing describes as “Scandinavian meets character,” perhaps a nod to the owner?

The home features a fairly minimalist design without many bells and whistles, although there is a beautiful trampoline on the front yard.

Edler had signed a new six-year contract in January 2013, and before this listing, the home was last sold in March 2014 for $3,490,000 — $10,000 under the listed price of $3,500,000.

The listing also says the “incredible” home has undergone a “top-to-bottom renovation” with “no expense spared.”

The home features three levels with a deck on the roof.

Another fascinating piece related to this is another ex-Canucks home we covered. Last August, we told you that ex-Canucks player Oliver Ekman-Larsson was selling his home for $6.8 million. Well, it turns out that home is just a three-minute walk from the one Edler is selling.

A listing for the home was shared online, and some people were quite surprised by the price.

8 million for that house ? Does it come with a secret door to Narnia ? — Meerkat, PhD (@Meerkat_PhD) September 22, 2024

While Vancouver Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes is quickly catching up, Edler still owns the all-time record for most assists, goals, points and games played among Canucks defencemen.

Edler’s days with the Vancouver Canucks ended a while ago, but Eddie was recently signed to a one-day contract so that he could retire with the team.

Check out the listing here.