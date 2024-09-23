NewsReal EstateSportsHockeyUrbanizedCanucks

Canucks legend Edler selling Vancouver home for over $8M

Amir Ali
Sep 23 2024, 7:04 pm
Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images | Matt Pozer - Oakwyn Realty

A former Vancouver Canucks legend has had his home listed for sale, and it’s selling for a considerable amount.

That legend is none other than the Eagle, Alexander Edler.

Edler’s home, which features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, has been listed for $8,490,000.

The Kitsilano home also boasts 3,791 sq ft of space, with the interior designed by Hodgson Design. We verified Edler’s ownership through a land title search, and Oakwyn Realty’s Matt Pozer told Daily Hive Edler no longer lives in the home.

canucks home

Matt Pozer – Oakwyn Realty

According to the listing and Zealty, the home was built in 1912, making it 112 years old. It has also been listed for almost double the assessed value of $4,486,000. Pictures of the listing show an immaculately staged home, which the listing describes as “Scandinavian meets character,” perhaps a nod to the owner?

Matt Pozer – Oakwyn Realty

The home features a fairly minimalist design without many bells and whistles, although there is a beautiful trampoline on the front yard.

That rug, though! (Matt Pozer – Oakwyn Realty)

Edler had signed a new six-year contract in January 2013, and before this listing, the home was last sold in March 2014 for $3,490,000 — $10,000 under the listed price of $3,500,000.

Matt Pozer – Oakwyn Realty

The listing also says the “incredible” home has undergone a “top-to-bottom renovation” with “no expense spared.”

Matt Pozer – Oakwyn Realty

The home features three levels with a deck on the roof.

Matt Pozer – Oakwyn Realty

Another fascinating piece related to this is another ex-Canucks home we covered. Last August, we told you that ex-Canucks player Oliver Ekman-Larsson was selling his home for $6.8 million. Well, it turns out that home is just a three-minute walk from the one Edler is selling.

Google Maps

A listing for the home was shared online, and some people were quite surprised by the price.

While Vancouver Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes is quickly catching up, Edler still owns the all-time record for most assists, goals, points and games played among Canucks defencemen.

Edler’s days with the Vancouver Canucks ended a while ago, but Eddie was recently signed to a one-day contract so that he could retire with the team.

Check out the listing here.

