After being listed for over a month, the former home of ex-Canucks captain Bo Horvat has been sold.

The Point Grey home was initially listed for $5.599 million but ended up selling below that asking price at $5,210,000.

According to Zealty, a real estate service, the home was listed for 36 days.

While Horvat’s old home sold under the asking price, it still sold well over the home’s assessed value, which is $4,421,000. The house was sold on March 30, but the sale was reported on April 11.

The home is located in the highly sought-after Point Grey neighbourhood, and the European-built home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with just over 3,600 sq ft of space.

If the pictures don’t adequately indicate it, the home is pretty new, built in 2013. The Oakwyn Realty listing calls it a “West Point Grey gem.”

There’s a three-car garage, and the home features its own putting green.

Each room contains large windows allowing plenty of natural light to flow in.

Additional features include a little gym and a beautiful media room.

The home boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, and a Sub-Zero kitchen.

There’s a south-facing backyard and a great location, close to parks, golf courses, shops, and restaurants.

BC Assessment’s website sales history shows it was previously sold, likely to Horvat, for $4,950,000.

Aside from the putting green outside the home, nothing necessarily screams that this was the home of a hockey player. However, the listing agent, Matt Pozer, told Daily Hive that nothing in the pictures belonged to Horvat or his family.

Every room looks incredibly classy and well-lit.

Horvat’s old home was listed for around $1.1 million over the assessed value of $4,421,000.

If only the Canucks could’ve gotten Horvat for under the asking price.