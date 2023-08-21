Ex-Canucks player Ekman-Larsson selling Vancouver house for $6.8 million

Former Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is selling his lavish Vancouver home.

Located at 1995 Whyte Avenue, the Kitsilano property is steps away from the beach and only five minutes away from Rogers Arena by car. The custom-built executive smart home is currently listed by Francesco De Frenza of Oakwyn Realty Northwest for $6,838,800.

The home features an elevator that stops at all four levels, including a “show-stopping panoramic rooftop patio,” according to the listing. The home has “unparalleled attention to detail,” complete with a gourmet kitchen with a 10-foot island.

“A perfect blend of beachside serenity and modern luxury, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a turnkey low maintenance, yet upscale lifestyle,” the listing reads.

Ekman-Larsson purchased the home a year and a half ago, living in it with his fiancee and a dog they fostered. De Frenza says he advised Ekman-Larsson to purchase the property rather than opt for a downtown penthouse apartment.

The 32-year-old was planning to live in it for a long time, but all that changed after the Canucks bought him out of his contract in June.

Bought out of the final four years of an eight-year, $66 million contract he signed in 2018, Ekman-Larsson will now receive over $2.41 million annually for the next eight years from the Canucks ($2,126,667) and Coyotes ($290,000). Ekman-Larsson will play next season in Florida after signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Panthers in free agency.

“He loved Vancouver, he loved being here,” De Frenza told Daily Hive. “He was really shocked with what happened the way it did. He was expecting to play out his whole contract here. He was sad to leave.”

This is not the first time Ekman-Larsson has made news when selling a property. After being traded by the Coyotes in 2021, Ekman-Larsson reportedly sold his 6,425-square-foot home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, to MLB player Christian Yelich for $6.5 million.

As a native of Sweden that had never lived in Canada prior to joining the Canucks in 2021, Ekman-Larsson’s realtor said he facilitated a “special skills exemption” so the NHL player could avoid paying a hefty foreign buyer luxury tax on the property.

Back in Vancouver, De Frenza held a Selling Sunset-style open house last week and said some “well-known people” looked at the home.

Here’s a look at a selection of photos of the home, courtesy of the real estate listing: