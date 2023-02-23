Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat is selling his luxurious Vancouver home (PHOTOS)

Former Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat is selling his home for a pretty penny, having been listed for $5.599 million.

To put that list price into perspective, it’s slightly more than his current average annual salary.

The home is located in the highly sought-after Point Grey neighbourhood, and the European-built home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with just over 3,600 sq ft of space.

This is what the home of a former Canucks captain looks like.

If the pictures don’t adequately indicate it, the home is pretty new, built in 2013. The Oakwyn Realty listing calls it a “West Point Grey gem.”

There’s a three-car garage, and the home features its own putting green.

Each room contains large windows allowing plenty of natural light to flow in.

Additional features include a little gym and a beautiful media room.

The home boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, and a Sub-Zero kitchen.

There’s a south-facing backyard and a great location, close to parks, golf courses, shops and restaurants.

BC Assessment’s website sales history shows it was previously sold, likely to Horvat, for $4,950,000.

Aside from the putting green outside the home, nothing necessarily screams that this was the home of a hockey player. However, the listing agent, Matt Pozer, told Daily Hive that nothing in the pictures belonged to Horvat or his family.

Every room looks incredibly classy and well-lit.

Horvat’s old home was listed for around $1.1 million over the assessed value of $4,421,000.

The median home price in Elmont, New York, where the New York Islanders play, was $649,000 in January. While Horvat might miss the team and his fans, he probably won’t miss Vancouver home prices.