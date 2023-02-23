Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat is selling his luxurious Vancouver home (PHOTOS)
Former Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat is selling his home for a pretty penny, having been listed for $5.599 million.
To put that list price into perspective, it’s slightly more than his current average annual salary.
The home is located in the highly sought-after Point Grey neighbourhood, and the European-built home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with just over 3,600 sq ft of space.
This is what the home of a former Canucks captain looks like.
- You might also like:
- Welcome Matt: Canucks failed Bo Horvat, on and off the ice
- Lou’s rules: Horvat forced to go clean-shaven after trade from Canucks
- Vacant building next to Kitsilano Safeway to be finally redeveloped into new retail and office uses
If the pictures don’t adequately indicate it, the home is pretty new, built in 2013. The Oakwyn Realty listing calls it a “West Point Grey gem.”
There’s a three-car garage, and the home features its own putting green.
Each room contains large windows allowing plenty of natural light to flow in.
Additional features include a little gym and a beautiful media room.
The home boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, and a Sub-Zero kitchen.
There’s a south-facing backyard and a great location, close to parks, golf courses, shops and restaurants.
BC Assessment’s website sales history shows it was previously sold, likely to Horvat, for $4,950,000.
Aside from the putting green outside the home, nothing necessarily screams that this was the home of a hockey player. However, the listing agent, Matt Pozer, told Daily Hive that nothing in the pictures belonged to Horvat or his family.
Every room looks incredibly classy and well-lit.
Horvat’s old home was listed for around $1.1 million over the assessed value of $4,421,000.
The median home price in Elmont, New York, where the New York Islanders play, was $649,000 in January. While Horvat might miss the team and his fans, he probably won’t miss Vancouver home prices.