Alex Edler is signing a new contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

The franchise legend won’t be suiting up for a game, though, as the deal is just for one day to allow the blueliner to retire as a Canuck.

“I am humbled and honoured to officially end my career and retire as a member of the Vancouver Canucks,” said Edler in a press release. “I consider myself lucky to have started my career with such an outstanding organization, in this amazing city, with the best fans in the NHL. Finishing my NHL career where it all began is something very special for myself and my family.”

The 38-year-old hasn’t skated in an NHL game since the 2022-23 season, when he was playing for the Los Angeles Kings.

The Swedish defenceman will be honoured before the team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 11. It will be Canucks second game of the 2024-25 NHL campaign.

Edler played 15 seasons with the Canucks and is one of the team’s most decorated defencemen. He finished his career with the team with 99 goals and 310 assists for 409 points in 925 games.

The 6-foot-4 player has the most games, goals, assists and points by a defenceman in franchise history. He was originally selected in the third round of the 2004 NHL draft.

He was a key member of the 2010-11 team, which lost to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Edler eventually left the Canucks for the Kings as a free agent during the summer of 2021. He played two years in sunny California with his last come during the 2022-23 season.

The Canucks’ announcement doesn’t suggest that Edler will be put in the team’s Ring of Honour. There are two other blueliners, Harold Snepsts and Mattias Ohlund, who are already in the team’s Ring of Honour.

The team celebrated Kevin Bieksa similarly back in 2022. He was signed to a one-day contract, allowed to skate with the team at practice, honoured with a ceremony before the game, and showered with gifts. This is a good blueprint for how Edler’s special night will likely go.

