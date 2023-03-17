With its ever-busy brewer’s row, several new restaurants, and unique dining concepts, Port Moody has officially become something of a foodie destination over the past few years.

The latest spot to expand its offerings in the Tri-City area is Emilio Finatti Pizzera, a locally founded chain that operates three other locations in the Lower Mainland.

Known for its thin-crust pizza with names like Roma, Pepperoni Primo, and Godfather (a pie with both hot capicolo and hot calabrese), as well as calzones (famously served with its house honey butter), Emilio Finatti is a popular choice for those looking for high-quality, satisfying pizza.

The new Port Moody location is set to open at 2818 St. Johns Street, the former address of the New York-style pizza joint Pizza Station.

Emilio Finatti’s other locations are in Langley, White Rock, and Port Coquitlam.

The pizzeria plans to open this location in April, so stay tuned for an exact opening date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emilio finatti pizzeria (@emiliofinatti)

Emilio Finatti Pizzeria – Port Moody

Address: 2818 St. Johns Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-469-8448

Instagram