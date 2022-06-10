This weekend, a new multi-concept space is opening up in Port Moody.

Outpost will be a limited-time space that combines aspects of a community centre, a brewery, a coffee shop, and a retail boutique.

The idea behind the concept, which is located at 3001 Saint Johns Street, Port Moody, is to create a space where friends may gather and connect over good food and drink while also supporting small, local businesses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outpost (@outpost.ca)

To celebrate the concept’s opening, there will be a party happening tomorrow, Saturday, June 11 from 6 pm onward.

You can expect live music, art installations, and games, as well as coffee from Timbertrain Coffee Roasters, with beer and artisan pizza from North Point Brewing.

The local business that will operate in the space will change on a rotating basis, but for now, you’ll be able to find coffee, sandwiches, and pastries by Timbertrain, as well as bottles of premium olive oils and balsamic vinegars for sale by Olive the Best.

There will also be collaborative beers on tap from some of Port Moody’s best breweries, including The Parkside Brewery, Yellow Dog Brewing Co., Moody Ales & Co., Twin Sales Brewing, and The Bakery Brewing. A Good Company IPA will be available on tap through the summer.

This concept space won’t be around forever, though, so check it out while you can.

Outpost Grand Opening

When: Saturday, June 11 at 6 pm

Where: 3001 Saint Johns Street, Port Moody

Instagram