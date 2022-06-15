Earl of Sandwich, a hugely popular sandwich chain based primarily out of the United States, is opening its first location in Calgary today.

This global spot has it all, like breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and also the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

This highly anticipated opening is in the food-centric area at Calgary’s South Trail Crossing.

Currently, there are only two locations in Canada, one in Manitoba and the other in Edmonton.

The popular franchise also has one location in France, five in the Philippines, and 30+ in America.

The menu at Earl of Sandwich consists of breakfast items, handcrafted wraps, fresh green salads, artisan soups, tasty sides, sweet baked goods, and famous hot sandwiches.

The Earls Club sandwich is the signature item here, made with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and the house-made sandwich sauce.

The simple and classic mainstay Original 1762 sandwich with roasted beef, cheddar, and horseradish sauce would be a close second.

Some of the other mouthwatering hot sandwiches that have made this restaurant so popular include the Chipotle Chicken Avocado, Cannonball, and the Cuban sandwich, layered with tender carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a Cuban mustard sauce.

There’s even hot pizza bread served here.

There are so many great places to eat in this area of YYC, so check out this new spot for a hot sandwich next time you’re around.

Earl of Sandwich

Address: South Trail Crossing – 19 4307 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram