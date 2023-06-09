Back in April, Fish With You, a popular China-founded restaurant, opened its very first Canadian location.

The brand operates thousands of locations in China but only has one other location in North America, located in Queens, New York. Here, it has made a name for itself with its spicy, seafood-packed soups and stews made tangy with pickled mustard greens.

From its Laotan Sauerkraut Basa Fish bowls to its Hot Spicy Boiled Beef stew, the dishes here are flavour-packed and give diners a taste of the Sichuan-style cuisine the restaurant is known for.

We paid a visit to the new 1233-4500 Kingsway destination, located inside Burnaby’s Crystal Mall, to check out its steaming bowls of fish stews and Hong Kong-style tea drinks.

With its fun terrazzo-printed walls and distinctive orange and white colour scheme, Fish With You is an eye-catching spot, accessible via the exterior of Crystal Mall.

Its owners and staff are incredibly welcoming and are more than willing to help you select which dish might suit your taste best.

During our visit, we tried the Green Peppercorn Fish with Snakehead fish, a super flavourful, spicy dish served with a small bowl of rice. One of the restaurant’s most popular options, this is an absolute must for those who love spice, especially the tingly, tongue-numbing kind of spice you get from dishes with Sichuan peppercorns and green peppercorns.

We also tried the Princess Tomato Sauce Fish, one of Fish With You’s two non-spicy options. Also served with rice, this is a rich but tangy stew that is a great option for those who can’t handle heat.

No matter which stew you choose, you’re given the choice of add-ons such as soft tofu, napa cabbage, bean curd sheets, sweet potato vermicelli, and more. Servings here are ample, and the rice is unlimited, so two people could easily feast on one dish (or share two, with plenty of leftovers to spare).

As for sides and other offerings, Fish With You serves popcorn-style fried chicken, fried dough sticks, ice jelly, and more. Its milk teas, iced lemon tea, and passion fruit tea are the perfect refreshing accompaniment to Fish With You’s spicy dishes.

Available for dine-in or takeout (as well as delivery through online order), Fish With You offers seriously crave-worthy Sichuan dishes and is definitely worth a visit next time you’re in the area.

Address: 1233-4500 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram