Popeyes Chicken opens new Metro Vancouver location with a drive-thru

Calling all fried chicken lovers! You’re going to be able to get your hands on some Louisiana fast, thanks to Metro Vancouver’s newest Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen with a drive-thru.

Located at 20178-D 96th Avenue in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood, this is the brand’s second location in the city. You can find it open as of Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Starting today, this new eatery’s hours will be 10:30 am to 11 pm daily. It also has a drive-thru option for folks on the go.

From their crave-able chicken sandwiches and crispy tenders to popcorn shrimp and homestyle mac and cheese, make sure you order enough to share. Better get an extra biscuit and cajun fries just in case.

Popeyes Chicken – Langley

Address: 20178-D 96th Avenue Langley, BC