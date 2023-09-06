Drake and Lil Yachty rumoured to have shot a music video in Maple Ridge 

Rappers Drake and Lil Yachty had a busy week. Not only did Drake perform back-to-back Vancouver concerts, but the duo was apparently working on a new project.

Those rumours are fueled after the pair were allegedly spotted in Maple Ridge, suggesting they were filming a music video in the Metro Vancouver city.

Videos from Snapchat, which spread widely online this weekend, seem to have caught a Lamborghini decked out in what looks like Christmas lights. Based on the blurry videos, two people are seen inside the vehicle as a song loudly plays in the background.

In another video, the person filming suggests the Canadian musician Drake can be seen dancing and singing to music in the background in front of a film crew.

Others online have suggested Lil Yachty was also on set.

NEW DRAKE SNIPPET WITH LIL YACHTY pic.twitter.com/nguoCGXSOC — Alijah ⁶🐶 (@LakersVsRockets) September 3, 2023

While the videos caught by the passerby did not show a clear image of the two popular rappers, Drake did share a photo of music video director Cole Bennett confirming (at the very least) a hint to a new video.

However, it’s unclear if this music video would be for a track off Drake’s newest album For All The Dogs.

Based on the videos from the Snapchat used and Drake’s photo it seems both were filmed on the same night.

On X, Bennett reported a screenshot of Drake’s photo of the director and posted his own hint to a collaboration — aka an owl which is a common logo associated with the Canadian artist.

🦉🍋 . . coming sooooon — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) September 3, 2023

Earlier last week, Lil Yachty visited Vancouver and spent some of this time vintage shopping in the trendy Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Lil Yachty’s next scheduled Vancouver show is at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on October 21.

Meanwhile, Drake also spent some time in the Vancouver area enjoying the many dining options that the city has to offer, vintage shopping, drinking Cactus Club bellinis and of course performing two shows at Rogers Arena.