Ed Sheeran sets new attendance record at BC Place (VIDEOS)

The English singer-songwriter, most notably known for hits like “Perfect” and “Thinking Out Loud,” set a significant record in Vancouver last night — one that hadn’t been broken for over a decade.

For the first time since 2017, Sheeran performed in Vancouver, and it seems local fans truly missed the pop icon as more than 65,061 fans attended his recent concert — breaking a 14-year-old attendance record at BC Place.

Bringing people together for unforgettable moments. Thank you to @edsheeran and the 65,061 fans who came together to etch their mark in BC Place history! 📃: https://t.co/t1ji7B3HUr pic.twitter.com/eEzvpL1cdT — BC Place (@bcplace) September 3, 2023

Sheeran’s Vancouver show was one of his many stops for his 2023 +–=÷x Tour.

A statement from BC Place said that its previous attendance record was set in 2009 by U2 — who attracted 63,802 fans for their 360° tour.

However, on Saturday, Sheeran surpassed the record by 1,259.

Ed Sheeran @ Vancouver pic.twitter.com/jH3qFwOSq3 — пан Староста (@CanadaOTG) September 3, 2023

Ed Sheeran rocking a @BCLions jersey tonight in front of over 65,000 people at @bcplace pic.twitter.com/75ycjHG6PG — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 3, 2023

Chris May, the general manager at BC Place, congratulated Sheeran on this achievement and said, “The energy and excitement radiating from the crowd were nothing short of electric.”

“Ed Sheeran’s historic performance not only brought joy to thousands of fans but also showcased Vancouver’s welcoming spirit,” Lana Popham, British Columbia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, added. “We’re grateful for artists like Ed Sheeran who contribute to our city’s vibrant cultural landscape and create memorable experiences for both locals and visitors.”

