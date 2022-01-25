8 authentic dosa spots to check out in Metro Vancouver

Written for Daily Hive by Jordan Kawchuk.

When a dosa comes to the table, cameras click and jaws drop. These gigantic crepes can reach the length of a baseball bat and span as wide as a tire. In the centre, a scrumptious, savoury curry concoction awaits. This South Indian delicacy has become more popular and more prevalent in Metro Vancouver over the last few years. From students on a budget to Vancouverites looking for a taste of India, fans of the dosa have many choices for a crunchy crepe experience. You might also like: 7 excellent board game cafes to check out in Metro Vancouver

This Vancouver staple, which has lit up the corner of Kingsway and Knight for 17 years, is where many fall in love with their very first dosa. Surrounded by friendly staff and TVs looping cricket games, you can sample endless combinations of fillings here (we recommend the lamb vindaloo). Mondays are worth the line-up for the infamous $5.99 any-dosa-deal.

Address: 1391 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-1283

Just a few doors down from House of Dosas, this spacious joint upped the competition and made this Kingsway block a dosa strip. The menu boasts over 100 combinations of fillings including egg, prawns, cheese, and okra. The accompanying sambar stew is spicy and comforting for these cold winter months.

Address: 1345 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-7791

Krishna knows his dosas, and his busy 3-restaurant empire rules the Surrey region. Here, the flavours are rich and complex, paying proper tribute to South India’s original recipes. The coconut and tomato-onion chutneys are so good, you could spoon them up on their own.

Krishna’s Dosa Grill

Address: 8910 120 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-599-7010

Krishna’s Dosa Palace

Address: Unit 105 – 7500 120th Street (Scott Road), Surrey

Phone: 604-503-1209

Krishna’s Curry and Crepes

Address: 15222 32nd Ave Diversion, Surrey

Phone: 604-385-6033

The stretch along south Fraser Street is another hotspot for dosas thanks to its large South Indian population and creative restaurateurs. Chef Kalai of the Dosa Hut is a local legend for crafting long, crispy crepes at great prices. He has some secrets up his sleeve too, like the aloo spinach and cheese dosa with cumin gravy, and the 5.5 foot-long “family dosa” to feed the whole table.

Address: 7233 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-3111

Kalai’s Curry Kitchen Food Truck

Can be found at Main and Terminal & Davie and Burrard

Not far from the Kalai’s Hut is Dosa Corner, a charming hole-in-the-wall and perennial award winner. The grilled batter here is the perfect mix of spongy and crispy, making the delicious chutney dips go fast. The chicken, eggplant, and paneer fillings are fan favourites.

Address: 110 – 8248 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-599-7010

Your dosa destination in the West End, Davie Dosa caters to health-conscious Vancouverites by reminding them that these crepes are nutritious, fresh, and gluten-free. Shav, the personable owner, will greet you at the door and make sure you order the right flavours and spice levels for a fun night out.

Address: 1235 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-5899

The place for dosas in Delta, Desi Dosa Madras serves up creative and authentic combinations made by chef Shijo, who perfected his art in South India. The Nilagiri dosas (choice of prawns, chicken, or lamb) come in a special cashew sauce. And endless refills on chutney and sambar are worth the trip alone.

Address: 8859, 120 Street, Delta

Phone: 604-591-1591

With its quirky, down-home interior and weekly specials, Anjalai’s Dosa Garden is your stop for Indian comfort food. They do a mean masala dosa – the simple, but spice-laden potato version that’s folded into a neat triangle. Chase it down with a cool mango lassi and you’re set!

Address: 13560-77 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-596-7211

