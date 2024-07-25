Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canadian music legend Bif Naked will be in Vancouver soon to promote her latest album.

Daily Hive had an exclusive interview with the icon in which she shared her musical process, her message to younger artists, and her favourite restaurants in the city.

Bif Naked’s latest album, Champion, is 15 years in the making, as her last album was released in 2009.

To put that time into context, Spotify officially launched in Canada in 2014.

How the game has changed

When the India-born artist burst onto the scene in the 90s, we were still in the era of cassette tapes, so we asked her what the evolution of music-making has been like between that era of physical media and today’s streaming-heavy industry.

In response, she mentioned a service that some belonging to the Gen-Z era might not know: Napster.

“Napster probably came along in ’95ish, so I had the benefit of not only growing up and becoming an adult while putting records and touring, I’ve always had to live with streaming my entire career,” she said.

“We don’t have any boundaries anymore. We can put records out or singles out whenever we want to.”

Speaking of her fanbase, she shared how her listeners have grown up alongside her. She told Daily Hive a story about how, in 2016, after she launched her book, she did a book tour which included some acoustic sets. She was blown away by the reaction from her fans, and the same kids who came to her shows in the ’90s were there in full force.

“It was so much fun, and I saw myself in them and them in me. For me, it was very validating and moving.”

Bif Naked will also be the focal point of an upcoming documentary called Bif Naked: One of a Kind, which will also feature artists like Jann Arden and another Canadian icon, George Stroumboulopoulos.

Calling Vancouver home

While the Canadian punk icon currently resides in Toronto, she told Daily Hive that she considers Vancouver her home. She’ll be performing at the Rickshaw Theatre later this year.

Joyfully freaking out about this Vancouver show: SEPTEMBER 19th WE RETURN TO THE RICKSHAW @RickshawTheatre COME JOIN US🤘🏼🥰🤘🏼with @FakeShark Get tickets: 👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/zWPeveocm6 — Bif Naked (@bifnaked) July 22, 2024

We couldn’t resist asking the humble artist, who also happens to eat a plant-based diet, about her favourite spots to grab a bite in Vancouver.

“I’m a bit stubborn when it comes to restaurants,” she said, taking issue with the cost of eating out today.

“I don’t believe mashed peas smeared on a plate should cost $30.”

She also said, “I like eating Hindustani khana,” which basically translates to, “I like eating Indian food.”

Bif Naked also loves to cook. However, we still managed to get her to mention a couple of restaurants in Vancouver that she has had a love affair with.

The first one was The Naam, an iconic vegetarian eatery in Vancouver that has been around for ages.

“The Naam was my go-to forever and ever and ever. Naam salad with Naam dressing. I had it as my appetizer, then I would have it as my main, then I would have one as my dessert, no joke, no lie.”

“It’s my last supper. It’s my jail meal.”

The second spot she mentioned was Chickpea, telling Daily Hive that she crawls home after a visit because she eats so much there.

Message to up-and-coming artists

“Back in the day, people used to pit all the chicks against each other.”

Bif Naked told Daily Hive about the comparisons that used to be made between artists in the industry.

“You know, you’re the poor man’s version of this other girl,” she recounted.

She also reflected on how easy it is to “get in” regarding the industry today compared to before.

“There’s room for everybody. There’s always room for everyone. Now it’s easier. Now, you don’t need to try to get into the industry; now you’re in it. Upload, you’re in.”

Her final message to artists was, “Never quit.”

“I didn’t get a tour bus until after I had 12 years in a van. Just keep going. Never quit. Never say die.”

Bif Naked is going to be in Vancouver on September 19. You can get tickets here.