Banff holds some of the most unique and breathtaking things to do in Canada, and a new oxygen bar is breathing some new life into an iconic town.

The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel has announced HAUTE 02, with the legendary hotel transforming an iconic mountaintop bistro into a cliffside oxygen bar at 7,000 feet.

Oxygenated cocktails and bites will be up for grabs, along with breath work such as aromatherapy and vinyasa flow yoga.

The event runs from January 11 to 24 and space is limited to just eight people per day, with a cost of $499.

The hotel also touts much more that will be involved with the oxygen bar, teasing a “departure from the castle aboard a vintage open-top bus, to the best seat in Banff National Park, on the famous North American Chairlift, for your open-air flight into the sky.”

If you are looking for one heck of an experience in one of Canada’s most stunning spots, you can book here.

While we eagerly await the opening of this new spot, you may as well start a things-to-do list while you visit Banff too. We suggest starting with some new must-try restaurants, getting the perfect selfie on the town’s newest bridge and looking into things to do over a weekend in Banff that doesn’t involve skiing this winter.

HAUTE 02

When: January 11 to 24, 2023

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel (405 Spray Avenue, Banff)

