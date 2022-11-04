West End locals waited patiently for nearly two years for one of their favourite Vietnamese spots to reopen.

OngBa Vietnamese Eatery has been part of the Denman Street neighbourhood for some time now, but in February 2021 the restaurant closed – and would remain closed for the next 18 months.

A couple of months ago, the 976 Denman Street restaurant finally reopened its doors, and with a whole new look.

OngBa, which means grandpa and grandma in Vietnamese, is named in honour of the owner’s grandparents Bố and Mẹ, and the “deepest sacrifice and love our parents made for our family, their friends, and community,” according to the restaurant’s website.

“The newly remodeled interior is designed to be a bright and inviting space to signify the ‘happily ever after’ that came after all the hardships and leaps of faith” taken by their grandparents, the refreshed website explains.

The new OngBa is bright and welcoming, with pastel pink booth seats, exposed brick walls, and punchy tile work on the floors.

The menu is a mix of traditional recipes and modern spins on Vietnamese cuisine, with items like fish sauce glazed chicken wings, pillow cakes, salad rolls, banh mi, and pho.

OngBa also has a selection of signature “sizzling plates” – beef, meatball, or vegetarian platters served with egg, banh mi, and tater tots.

It also offers a selection of desserts – including a Vietnamese coffee flan – and drinks like sparkling sodas, coffee, tea, and smoothies.

OngBa officially reopened on September 3 and is open seven days a week.

Address: 976 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-5595

Instagram