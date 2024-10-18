5 colourful Diwali events to check out in Vancouver this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The festival of lights is almost here! Diwali, which originates in India but is celebrated across the world, takes place on October 31. And there are many local festivities with unique ways to celebrate.

Want a taste of Diwali in Metro Vancouver? Take a look below for our guide to five exciting events to get you in the spirit.

What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 21st anniversary throughout October with nature-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.

Multiple events are bringing delicious food and live performances to Downtown Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Surrey, and they are free to enjoy. So get ready to enjoy dance, interactive art exhibits, and more.

When: Various dates from October 18 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free

What: Galint Gaming is combining the excitement of Diwali and the action of esports competition for a weekend of gaming, entertainment, and food in Surrey. Play some of your favourite video games from a variety of consoles, enjoy a mouthwatering Indian menu, shop The Pataka Bazaar, and take in the traditional dance performances and afterparty with live DJs.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: 10 am to midnight

Where: Crown Palace Banquet Hall — 12025 Nordel Way #Unit 201, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The University Neighbourhoods Association hosts its annual Diwali Festival this weekend. Everyone is welcome to celebrate the festival of lights with dance, music, and craft activities.

When: October 27, 2024

Time: 2 to 4:30 pm

Where: Wesbrook Community Centre — 3335 Webber Lane, Vancouver

Tickets: Free

What: Gordon Neighbourhood House hosts a community Diwali celebration that begins with a kirtan led by Vancouver Community Kirtan. The event also includes a hearty community meal and a burning of sparkles outdoors for attendees to enjoy.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Gordon Neighbourhood House — 1019 Broughton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 plus fees, register online

What: Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Diwali at Metropolis at Metrotown. The festivities include $2 chai from Chai Wagon, henna art, Indian snacks and sweets, and live Bollywood dance performances. There will also be festive decor and photo opportunities to enjoy.

When: October 25 and 26, 2024

Time: Various times for special activations

Where: Ground Level near Fossil, Metropolis at Metrotown

Admission: Free

What: Tamasha is throwing a huge Bollywood party at Hollywood Theatre to celebrate Diwali. The thrilling audio-visual dance experience is hosted in partnership with the UBC Indian Students’ Association as well as residents Raytrix, Shalv, Surbee and Sabzi. The dress code for the event is traditional.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: 9:30 pm to 1 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online