Win a scrumptious Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival prize pack

A “deliciously indulgent” artisan food and beverage celebration is happening next month at The Shipyards in North Vancouver, and you better bring your appetite.

The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival on Saturday, November 2 at The Pipe Shop is all about indulging in the artisanal small plate. So be ready to mingle with dozens of local and international food and beverage vendors.

When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and tasting glass for sipping. So you can try multiple samples of the vendors’ best creations.

You can even win a fantastic prize from the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival and Fresh St. Market.

The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival shared that they are proud to provide a platform for artisans to showcase their products, helping them connect with consumers during a challenging time when local restaurants and food producers have been hit harder than ever.

“This year, it’s more important than ever for the community to support our local food producers and restaurants,” said David Bain, festival founder, in a release. “Our festival not only showcases their products but also helps them maintain momentum in tough economic conditions.”

Guests will discover the finest flavours from across the province and the Pacific Northwest. And there’s something for all tastes to enjoy during each tasting session, including tasty cocktails, brews and bevies, and vegan eats. Tickets are on sale now.

Dished got the scoop on the amazing food and drink vendors that will be participating this year, and trust us, you’re definitely going to want to come hungry.

Several cheese producers in Washington and Oregon are making their Canadian debut at the festival, including:

Don Froylan, renowned for authentic Oaxacan-style cheeses

Ferndale Farmstead, showcasing Italian-inspired farmstead cheeses

Twin Sisters Creamery with their award-winning Blue Moon cheese

Rogue Creamery, home of several internationally recognized organic blue cheeses

Face Rock Creamery, which will offer a variety of bold cheddar

Beechers Handmade Cheese spotlights award-winning artisanal cheeses, including its popular Flagship variety

The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival is also welcoming Fresh St. Market as lead partner, including bringing a wide range of products from vendors like Fume-Eh Gourmet, Wow Foods, Hobbs Pickles, The Preservatory, Tree of Life, SGC Foods Distributors, Legends Haul, and more to The Pipe Shop.

From creamy cheeses to scintillating spirits and more, here are even more vendors you’ll find at the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival next month:

Plethora Fine Foods

Roots and Wings Distillery

Frind Estate Winery

La Grotta Del Formaggio

Little Qualicum Cheeseworks

Partners Crackers

Cioffi’s

EVOO Foods

Chilliwack River Valley Honey

Macaloney’s Island Distillery

Harmless Harvest

Ekone Oysters

Chop N Block Charcuterie

World Wine Synergy

Fresh Prep

Barbet

Bosa Foods

Antonio Romero Fine Foods

Olive the Best

Sheringham Distillery

Mindful FÜD

Clearsips

When: November 2, 2024

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online