Singletree Winery just opened BC's first-ever wine cabanas for the winter

We just found the perfect spot for your next date night in Metro Vancouver. Singletree Winery just opened BC’s first-ever wine cabanas and they’re the coziest thing we’ve ever seen.

The cabanas are designed to offer a cozy vibe for the perfect outdoor winter wine tasting. They feature a firepit, blankets, and a complimentary glass of wine or mulled wine.

During our visit, we also got to try the “S’more and Pour” package, which included four unique s’more creations. Our personal favourite was the Canadian S’more, which came with cranberry cookies, maple syrup, and bacon, all alongside a gooey marshmallow roasted over the fire.

The vibes were impeccable and even though it rained a little bit during our visit, we stayed almost entirely dry tucked away in our cabana. We can only imagine how gorgeous this would have looked with snow.

In addition to the wine cabanas, Singletree Winery is opening its popular Di Vine Dome Experience, with two themed domes for you to choose from. You can experience the “Enchanted Forest” or “Canadian Cabin” domes, which have enough room for two to six people. We decided to try out the Enchanted Forest and were not disappointed.

Inside the dome was a gorgeous chandelier featuring foliage from around the winery and gorgeous lights. There were more blankets to get cozy in alongside a heater and a speaker to play your own music.

We can assure you that no matter how cold it got outside, the dome stayed nice and toasty. Enough so that we were comfortable enough to take off our jackets.

During our dome experience, we tried the charcuterie board and the cheese fondue, which were both excellent and very filling. The actual board for the charcuterie was made out of an old wine barrel, just to add that extra special touch.

You can visit these domes during the day or night. The Daytime Experience is available Wednesday through Sunday and includes your first glass of wine or mulled wine, and 90 minutes in one of two Di Vine Domes. From there, you can add additional items like specialty winter drinks including spiked hot chocolate and mulled apple cider.

However, we’d recommend the Nighttime Experience, which starts at 6:30 pm and is only available on Friday and Saturday. You’ll also get your first glass of wine or mulled wine included, and two hours in one of two Di Vine Domes. You then get to choose either the cheese fondue or the raclette (both for two) to enjoy. But don’t worry, if you can’t decide, you can order both (and we’d recommend it).

Be sure to act fast because reservations for both the wine cabanas and domes are expected to fill up quickly! You can reserve your wine cabana or dome today.

Address: 5782 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford

