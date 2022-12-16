FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Dank Mart and Nemesis to launch lineup of sweet limited-edition treats

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Dec 16 2022, 6:30 pm
Dank Mart X Nemesis

Two hype Vancouver purveyors have teamed up for a can’t-miss collaboration.

Dank Mart, a top destination for rare snacks and drinks, and Nemesis, a local cafe group that focuses on coffee culture and beyond, are bringing us some seriously epic-looking treats.

The limited-edition line of bites features five drool-worthy morsels, including Dunkaroos Croissants, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cruffins, and Rocky Road Croissants.

From December 17 to January 17, folks are invited to stop into any one of the Nemesis locations (GNW, Gastown, Polygon) during operating hours to purchase individual treats and boxes if they are keen.

Dank Mart customers can snag the baked goods at the concept’s Robson location during weekends only.

So now that you know when and where to get these bites, let’s look at all the collab flavours more closely.

Here are all the Dank Mart X Nemesis treats dropping this weekend:

Dunkaroos Croissant

Dank Mart

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cruffin

Dank Mart

Rocky Road Croissant

Dank Mart

Ferrero Rocher Cruffin

Dank Mart

Eggnog, Honey & Gingerbread Cruffin

Dank Mart

Nemesis

Address: 302 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Address: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Dank Mart – Robson

Address: 805 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

