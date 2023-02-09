As grocery costs continue to rise, we’re always looking for new ways to save money on the basics while also trying our best to support local.

Whether you’re a seasoned cook who loves spending time in the kitchen or a novice who has a tendency to burn mac and cheese, there’s nothing like a really fantastic market to serve up some much-needed cooking inspiration.

From produce markets to specialty stores that carry ethnic goods, Vancouver is home to many fantastic grocery stores and markets that are so good you won’t even miss the big supermarkets.

Here are our picks for the best places in the city for some seriously great grocery experiences, as well as a handy map to guide you along.

Happy shopping (and cooking!).

Persia Foods

Locals know that Persia Foods has several locations around the city and is one of the best places to go for super-affordable produce. You won’t find huge aisles and polished floors here, but instead, you will find incredible deals, plus a huge assortment of middle eastern and Mediterranean goods.

Address: Various locations

East West Market

This locally owned spot in Riley Park-Little Mountain and Kerrisdale is a great stop for some great locally grown produce (check out the impressive section of sprouts and lettuces!) as well as other basic organic goods.

Address: 4169 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: 2183 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Punjab Food Centre

Located in Punjabi Market, this little shop is a must for anyone looking for Indian and Punjab goods. It carries a huge selection of hard-to-find spices, pulses, fresh chili peppers, curries, and other pantry items. It also has a small but varied produce section in the front.

Address: 6635 Main Street, Vancouver

Afra on Main

One of our favourite spots in the city has to be Afra on Main, a small market-sized store specializing in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern goods. Located in Mount Pleasant at 3046 Main Street, Afra is identifiable by its red awning and the tantalizing display of baba ganoush, baklava, and house-made falafel visible from the street. Head here for everything from tea to olives to feta to bottles of rosewater.

Address: 3046 Main Street, Vancouver

Kim’s Mart

Located in Mount Pleasant on East Broadway, Kim’s is every local’s best-kept secret. The Korean market has some of the best-priced produce in the neighbourhood, plus essentials like gochujang, rice vinegar, grains, packs of ramen, meat, seafood, and a huge section of fresh noodles.

Address: 519 East Broadway, Vancouver

City Avenue Market

Locally owned City Avenue Market operates several locations around the city, including one in the former Young Brothers Produce spot (RIP). It offers locally grown produce and other organic goods.

Address: Various locations

Triple A Market

Triple A has a couple of spots around the city, but it’s always our go-to for cheap produce, Asian goods, and grocery essentials. We head here anytime we want to really stock up on vegetables, fruits, and herbs because the prices are some of the best in the city.

Address: Various locations

Donald’s Market

Donald’s Market on Hastings Street is the last remaining Donald’s location in the city, and that’s a shame because we love going here for our groceries. With a great produce section, tons of organic pantry items and other goods, we leave here actually feeling inspired to cook – and that’s saying something.

Address: 2342 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Parthenon

Located in the city’s Greek neighbourhood, Parthenon is the place to go for all things Greek, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern. On its shelves, you’ll find bottles of fantastic olive oil, dried beans, cans of dolmades, and preserves, but Parthenon also has a killer deli section, olive bar, and feta bar that should not be missed.

Address: 3089 West Broadway, Vancouver

Fujiya

If you know, you know this place is the spot to go for all things Japanese in Vancouver. Grab its freshly prepared sushi for lunch while stocking up on Japanese groceries – we’re talking everything from snacks to vinegars to noodles to soy sauce to miso. It also has a truly fantastic sushi-grade fresh fish section and a small section of produce.

Address: Multiple locations

Sunrise Market

Sunrise Market is an independent, family-owned market that carries everything from locally made kimchi to vegan items to produce.

Address: 300 Powell Street, Vancouver

Polo Market

This small grocery store carries specialty goods as well as affordable produce, spices, canned items, and more.

Address: 6411 Main Street, Vancouver

Apple Farm Market

This Kitsilano market has a huge and plentiful produce section (and tends to carry plenty of local, seasonal goods) and pretty much any grocery item you may need. Its prices are much better than most major supermarkets.

Address: 2344 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

La Win Supermarket

One of Vancouver’s newer spots for Chinese and Asian goods, La Win is a huge store with everything from frozen dim sum to jarred sauces. You’ll also find a section of produce in the front, a curated selection of housewares, and a pretty great bakery section.

Address: 1702 West Broadway, Vancouver

Sakuraya Japanese Supermarket

Sakuraya Japanese Supermarket is hard to spot unless you know what to look for, but once you do, be prepared to leave with an entire basketful of Japanese snacks and grocery items. Upon entering the second-floor shop, you’ll find rows and rows of shelves offering everything from dozens of furikake varieties of specialty Japanese snack foods to pantry staples like dried noodles and bottles of rice vinegar.

Address: 523 East Broadway (upstairs), Vancouver