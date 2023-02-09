This year marks the tenth anniversary of CRAFT Beer Market’s opening in False Creek, and what better way to celebrate its birthday than with a major glow-up?

The hugely popular spot for beers and bites has announced that it will be closing for just over a month in order to implement some major renovations to the space.

The last day you’ll be able to check out CRAFT’s False Creek outpost is this coming Sunday, February 12, before it closes up on February 13.

A date has yet to be set for its reopening, but according to a release, we can expect a mid-March opening – just in time for spring and the optimistic start of patio season.

As for what kind of changes we can expect from the new space, CRAFT shares that new elevated dining areas will be added to the already spacious 13,000 square foot space, as well as refreshed lounge seating and “more exciting new elements to be announced.”

Of the planned renovation, CRAFT owners PJ L’Heureux and Scott Frank say, “The historic Salt Building is already such a beautiful part of the False Creek community, so we could not be more honoured to invest back into such a monumental space.”

For those unfamiliar, the building that CRAFT’s False Creek location is housed in has quite the history, dating back to the 1930s when it was used by the Vancouver Salt Co. The salt processed here was an important part of the fishing trade in Vancouver.

While this spot is closed, Vancouverites can still check out CRAFT’s other location at 1795 Beach Avenue in English Bay.

CRAFT Beer Market operates several locations across Canada, including Victoria, Calgary, Kelowna, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Toronto.