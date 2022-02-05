Counter protesters block “Freedom Convoy” rally rolling into Vancouver (PHOTOS)

For a second weekend in a row, protests are ongoing across Canada.

In Vancouver, counter protesters gathered in the morning on Saturday, February 5 in anticipation of planned protests supporting the so-called Freedom Convoy.

According to reports circulating on social media, demonstrators with the “Media is the Virus Convoy” are expected to gather in key locations through the Lower Mainland and join together in the City of Vancouver on Saturday, ending downtown with an anti-media rally.

Counter protesters moved to block the movement of demonstrators in vehicles once they entered into the city. Vancouver Police confirmed that the vehicle convoy was blocked by counter protesters on Terminal Avenue. Then, about 30 minutes later, police said that the traffic was clear once again.

#VanTraffic Counter-protestors have blocked the vehicle convoy on Terminal Ave. All westbound traffic on Terminal is now stopped. #VPD officers are on the ground and working to resolve the conflict. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 5, 2022

Freedom Convoy demonstrations are being met with counter protests in Toronto on Saturday, February 5, too.

As influential public figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump have voiced their support of Canadian truckers, the Canadian Trucking Alliance themselves have denounced the protests.

Convoy counter protest in Mount Pleasant. Trying to divert away from VGH. Lots of (I assume) supportive honking. Vancouver doesn’t want you here. pic.twitter.com/9qLL8f5DU0 — Ian Cromwell (@ICromwell4Van) February 5, 2022

They’ve also pointed out that the vast majority, an estimated 90%, of their truckers are vaccinated and have warned the public that many attending protests have no connection to the trucking industry whatsoever.

That could explain why some protesters felt emboldened to show off hate symbols like Nazi and confederate flags in Ottawa last weekend.

With files from Amir Ali and Megan Devlin.