"Large turnout" expected for anti-media convoy in Vancouver tomorrow

A large truck convoy may be heading towards downtown Vancouver tomorrow.

Daily Hive has been made aware of numerous reports that have been circulating online — primarily through Facebook groups — that a large event called the “Media is the Virus Convoy” will be travelling through the Lower Mainland on Saturday, ending downtown with an anti-media rally.

A Facebook event page suggests the group behind this convoy is Stand United, and it says that the convoy will begin in Langley at the Silver City Colossus Theatre before heading to Vancouver.

So far, over 100 people say they’re attending, and over 150 people are interested.

“Join us at the NW corner of Colossus Langley parking lot to kick off the convoy to Vancouver. Due to overwhelming support from both commercial and domestic vehicles attending the trucker convoy, we are expecting a large turnout for this one,” reads the event page. It also adds a note to not block emergency areas at hospitals.

Members are planning to stage a rally at the CTV studios on Robson Street, the destination of the convoy.

It’s unclear whether this group has affiliations with the other convoys that have been seen across Canada.

Daily Hive reached out to the VPD about these reports, but they couldn’t verify if they were true, only suggesting that many protests happen on a weekly basis.

“There are dozens of protests taking place this week for a variety of causes, as there are every week. We are always monitoring and will have officers available for any large-scale protests that cause disruptions.”

Daily Hive has also reached out to the BC RCMP, but they have not yet responded.

Over the last few weeks, numerous convoys have caused major disruptions across Canada.

Counter-protest planned

A post that emerged on Reddit Vancouver suggests that cyclists and pedestrians are planning a counter-protest.

The primary goal of the counter-protest is to limit the impact that the convoy could have on Vancouver General and St. Paul’s Hospital. They also want to “show the convoy that there are lots of people in the city who will loudly oppose them and their message.”

Attendees are being encouraged to bring “get vaxxed” signs, and to keep the peace and remain civil.