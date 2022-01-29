Truck horns blare for hours as Metro Vancouverites join anti-vaccine mandate protest (VIDEO)

Demonstrators gathered at several spots in Metro Vancouver Saturday to support a local driving protest in solidarity with the “Freedom Convoy” that arrived in Ottawa.

The demonstrators oppose vaccine mandates, and held banners saying “my body, my choice” while wearing Canadian flags.

Several trucks honked as they passed through downtown Vancouver near Robson and Burrard while a small crowd waved flags. The commotion could be heard through much of the downtown core.

Earlier in the day the convoy drove along Highway 1, where pedestrians cheered in support from an overhead bridge.

Daily Hive also received drone footage of dozens of trucks and private vehicles parked in a Langley, BC parking lot preparing to head out.

Freedom Convoy participants say the movement was sparked by upcoming vaccine mandates for truckers, although the Canadian Trucking Alliance noted its a minority of truckers who are against vaccine mandates.

“As these protests unfold over the weekend, we ask the Canadian public to be aware that many of the people you see and hear in media reports do not have a connection to the trucking industry,” the Canadian Trucking Alliance said in a statement.

During a news conference Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that approximately 90% of truckers are vaccinated.

The US is also implementing new vaccine rules for truckers, and starting Saturday unvaccinated truckers will no longer be able to enter the States from Canada.