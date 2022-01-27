Elon Musk chimes in on Canada’s “Freedom Convoy”

Elon Musk is the latest public figure to show support for Canada’s ongoing trucker protest.

In a tweet, the Tesla and SpaceX founder simply stated that “Canadian truckers rule.”

Canadian truckers rule — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

This was preceded by another seemingly pro-Canadian statement.

Je m’aple syrup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

The protest, officially known as “Freedom Convoy 2022,” opposes the mandating of COVID-19 vaccines.

The cause was sparked after the federal government announced in November that all truckers looking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The US also instituted its own ban on unvaccinated truckers.

The Canadian policy came into effect on January 15. Now, truckers from across the country are planning to demonstrate outside the Parliament building in Ottawa on Friday, January 28.

Truckers from across the nation have been trekking towards Ottawa since January 23 and a GoFundMe page has raised close to $6 million to support them. GoFundMe said Tuesday that it was withholding the funds until organizers were able to document how they would be distributed.

Among other public figures who have come out in support of the movement is former NHL player Theo Fleury. On Wednesday the Canadian athlete appeared on Fox News to discuss the matter.

“In Canada, we have one of the biggest revolutions happening,” he said on the program. “Right now there’s 50,000 truckers and 1.4 million people headed to the Parliament in Ottawa. And they’re going to stay there until Trudeau resigns, or they give us back all of our freedoms and rights.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the protesters a “small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views.”

With files from Daily Hive’s Ty Jadah and Laura Hanrahan