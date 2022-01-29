Vancouver truck protester illegally drives with dog in pickup bed (VIDEO)

A driver at a local Vancouver rally opposing vaccine mandates joined the demonstration with their dog in the bed of their pickup truck — a move that’s dangerous for animals in addition to being illegal.

Lindsay Bring spotted the dog in the pickup truck from the window of her apartment on Broadway, and filmed as the dog paced and barked amid all the honking.

“It’s extremely loud, it’s even annoying me, and so I just can’t even imagine how that dog is feeling,” she told Daily Hive. “No dog should be in the back of a pickup truck, especially when it’s so loud out like that.”

The dog, which appeared to be a German Shepherd, was in the back of a white pickup truck towing a trailer with a sign supporting the “Freedom Convoy” that arrived in Ottawa Saturday. The movement consists of people opposed to vaccine mandates.

The truck bore logo of Metro Vancouver landscaping company Excel Enterprises. Daily Hive reached out to the company for comment, but has not yet heard back.

According to BC’s Motor Vehicle Act, it’s illegal in BC to transport any unsecured pet in the bed of a pickup truck.

“Dogs riding in the back of pickup trucks are particularly at risk,” the Insurance Corporation of BC says on its website. “The safest way to transport your dog or other pet is to keep them inside your vehicle.”

Daily Hive has also reached out to the BC SPCA for comment, but has not yet heard back.

“If you’re going to be participating and event like this, like leave your animals at home. Don’t drag them along,” Bring said. “Their hearing is so much more sensitive than ours. They don’t want to be there.”