Reports of illnesses trigger huge nationwide recall of two plant-based milk brands

Check your fridge because two plant-based milk brands are part of a nationwide recall due to possible microbial contamination.

On July 8, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced several types of “plant-based refrigerated beverages recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes.” The affected products include beverages by Silk and Great Value.

According to the release, the findings resulted from investigating a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA said there have been reports of illnesses after people consumed the affected products.

Food manufacturer Danone Canada stated that it has halted all production and shipments from its facility “until further notice to carry out a thorough investigation.”

“We are deeply concerned about these reports and are taking this matter extremely seriously,” said Frédéric Guichard, president of Danone Canada. “We continue to focus our immediate efforts on protecting our consumers with care through this swift recall and conducting a thorough investigation with our third-party manufacturer.”

The recall has been labelled a Class 1. According to the CFIA website, a Class 1 recall means that “there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death.”

What is Listeria monocytogenes?

According to the CFIA, Listeria monocytogenes can cause various symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness.

People who are pregnant, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

It’s also important to note that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes “may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

What should you do?

The CFIA urges Canadians to check to see if they have the recalled products. Contact your healthcare provider if you suspect you became sick from the recalled product.

“Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products,” states the CFIA. “Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.”

Additional information

Below is a list of Great Value beverages that are being recalled with the universal product codes (UPCs):

Great Value Almond Beverage Unsweetened Original — UPC 6 81131 34208 7 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Great Value Almond Beverage Original — UPC 6 81131 34209 4 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Great Value Almond Beverage Vanilla — UPC 6 81131 34210 0 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Below is a list of Silk beverages that are being recalled with the UPCs:

Silk Almond & Coconut Unsweetened — UPC 0 25293 00250 0 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Almond Original — UPC 0 25293 00100 8 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Almond Dark Chocolate — UPC 0 25293 00135 0 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Almond Unsweetened — UPC 0 25293 00150 3 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Almond Unsweetened Vanilla — UPC 0 25293 00188 6 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Almond Vanilla — UPC 0 25293 00168 8 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Coconut Original — UPC 0 25293 00152 7 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Coconut Unsweetened — UPC 0 25293 00244 9 — All Best Before dates up to and including September 27, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Oat Original – UPC 0 36632 07240 5 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Oat Vanilla — UPC 0 36632 07241 2 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Oat Dark Chocolate — UPC 0 36632 07239 9 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Oat Unsweetened — UPC 0 36632 07532 1 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Oat Unsweetened Vanilla — UPC 0 56800 72749 4 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Almond & Cashew Unsweetened — UPC 0 36632 07235 1 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

Silk Almond & Cashew Unsweetened Vanilla — UPC 0 36632 07234 4 — All Best Before dates up to and including October 4, 2024. Product code contains 7825

