We tried Costco's new sushi bar and here's what we thought

Vancouver has some epic sushi spots, and now Costco is looking to join the list. Recently, Costco’s Vancouver Warehouse renovated its kitchen to add a Kirkland Signature sushi bar, so naturally, we had to go and check it out.

From sashimi to poké and California rolls, the section was stocked full of different offerings. And the portions weren’t something to sneeze at either.

Some of the options, like the nigiri, came in at $42.99 per kg, while others, like the California roll, cost $22 per kg. It’s important to note that these California rolls were decently sized and made with real crab.

An employee told Dished that three people from Japan came to Vancouver to teach staff their sushi-making techniques and ensure everything was up to snuff. They also told us that this is the first location in Canada to have a sushi bar and that it started serving these sushi platters on July 9, 2024.

So, how did it taste? Well, it was better than we expected. However, don’t get your expectations too high.

We tried the California roll and it was probably the best grocery store sushi, which we’d give a 7.5 out of 10. But when you compare it to some of Vancouver’s sushi spots, it doesn’t quite hit the mark.

But $22 for a kilogram of sushi is a pretty good deal in our eyes. These rolls were stuffed full of crab. It could easily feed two to three people and, when compared to some of the other sushi spots close by, was equal in price to other real crab California rolls.

We handed out some pieces to other people in the office, who all agreed that the sushi was better than your average grocery store sushi and rated it between 7 and 8 out of 10.

Do we think Costco will be our next go-to sushi spot? No. But whenever we’re not feeling like that classic Costco hot dog, we might be tempted to pick up some sushi instead.

Will you be trying Costco’s new sushi offerings? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 605 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver

