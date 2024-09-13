FoodFood NewsCanadaGrocery

Greek yogurt sold at Costco recalled across Canada

Isabelle Docto
Sep 13 2024, 2:32 pm
Greek yogurt sold at Costco recalled across Canada
Costco | Andy.LIU/Shutterstock

Check your Greek yogurt—if you bought it from Costco, it could be part of a nationwide recall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall on Kirkland Signature brand Greek Yogurt due to mould.

According to the recall notice, the microbial contamination is “non-harmful” but based on quality and spoilage.

“Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product,” advised the CFIA.

The affected product is the 24 x 100-gram pack of Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt sold at Costco. Its UPC number is 0 96619 22215 5, and its best-before date is August 10, 2024.

The item was distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Costco

Costco

This is the latest in nationwide food-related recalls.

In July, reports of illness triggered a massive recall of two plant-based milk brands, Silk and Great Value.

Unfortunately, the listeria outbreak led to three deaths and several hospitalizations.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed for Canadians affected by the recall of contaminated plant-based beverages.

Click here for more Costco recalls. You could get a full refund for certain items without a receipt.

