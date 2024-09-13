Blindfolded Canadian chef slices his way to 11th Guinness World Record

Canada just got three new Guinness World Records titleholders.

Eleven-year-old Cydnee Abbott, who hails from Oakville, Ontario, broke the record for most full-body revolutions in a backbend position in one minute; Quebec acrobat troupe Hoops Désolé won titles for most people to jump through the same hula hoop and most standing backflip doubles passes through a hoop in 30 seconds; and lastly, but certainly not least, Mississauga native Wallace Wong raked in titles for being The Flash of knife skills.

Daily Hive got the opportunity to chat with Wong in Toronto.

Wong grew up around cooking. His family immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong after a Chinese Canadian restaurant sponsored them.

At a young age, Wong got a front-row seat in the culinary world, being exposed to cooking techniques because his dad ran a restaurant. But that wasn’t what got him to pick up a knife.

“Funnily enough, I never wanted to be a chef. I just got into it because I’m actually very, very competitive,” he told Daily Hive.

It was his home economics class in high school that really sparked his passion for the craft. He began competing in (and winning) regional and national cooking skills competitions, which led him to attend culinary school while getting his business degree.

Little did he know that, years later, he’d have a whopping 11 Guinness World Records under his belt. Wong broke the records not just because he could cook but specifically because of his amazing knife skills.

“I think it is insane to think that I’ve got 11 [Guinness World Records] for cooking, for cutting,” he expressed. “It’s crazy because you literally read the book as you’re growing up, and to be able to be in this one is really, really cool.”

If you’re unaware, Wong, who’s also known as the Six Pack Chef, had the second-most viewed TikTok in Canada in 2023 of him slicing a cucumber at lightning speed.

This talent is what landed him in the 2025 Guinness Book of World Records for breaking the following records:

● Most slices of cucumbers while blindfolded in 30 seconds – 166

● Most slices of carrots sliced while blindfolded in 30 seconds – 121

● Most tomatoes cut in one minute – 14

● Most tomatoes cut in one minute while blindfolded – nine

● Most slices of garlic sliced in 30 seconds – 117

● Most slices of garlic sliced while blindfolded in 30 seconds –127

● Most slices of celery sliced in 30 seconds – 128

● Most slices of celery sliced while blindfolded in 30 seconds – 125

● Most chillies chopped in 30 seconds – 13

● Fastest time to slice a bell pepper – 9.43 seconds

● Fastest time to slice a bell pepper blindfolded – 10.78 seconds

Yes, you read that right — he did most of these without his full vision.

Wong told Daily Hive that he actually broke nine of the records in one day.

“So, like, the whole thing was making sure I didn’t cut myself at any moment because if I did, the rest of the records would have been kind of washed out, or I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” he explained. “So, there was a lot of pressure there.”

To prep, Wong says he just made sure to be focused and to remember his fundamental techniques.

The cook’s years of experience also likely helped him stay cool under pressure.

He’s worked in high-pressure Michelin-starred restaurants and appeared on popular shows like Top Chef, Chopped, and Canada’s Got Talent.

And if you’re wondering if Wong’s ever had any bloody injuries slicing that quickly — he says it usually happens off-camera.

“I usually kind of knick myself when it’s like moving my knife away or cleaning them, so it’s the small things, not actually something that happens in the performance,” he explained.

Moving forward from his Guinness World Record titles, the Six Pack Chef wants to continue pushing the limit on what a chef can do, whether it’s in the kitchen or online.

“We’ll even get some more Guinness World Records, for sure,” he said.

If you want to learn how to slice and dice like Wong, you can watch his Master Class on knife skills here.

The Guinness World Records 2025 edition is now available in stores nationally and online.