Own any of these recalled Costco items? Get a full refund without a receipt

Costco Canada occasionally recalls products after receiving reports from consumers and notices from manufacturers and government departments.

Recalled products can be returned to Costco for a full refund, even if you’ve used them for years and not experienced any problems.

Often, recalled items pose safety hazards. Some risks include fire hazards and, in one case, a choking hazard. Many of these recalls were first announced years ago but are still active, and the affected products can be found in Canadian homes.

If you own any of these products, you can contact the manufacturer or return the product to a Costco location.

The company’s website states, “You may return an affected product to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund.”

Read on to see if you own any of these recalled items and get some cash, no receipt required.

Recall date: February 23, 2023

Check your medicine cabinet! Costco has recalled certain painkillers as they don’t meet the accepted established criteria. Kirkland’s Extra Strength Acetaminophen Tablets 500 mg are considered “out of specification.” The lot affected includes the code 0C26550UZ.

Recall date: November 27, 2020

The Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers were due to a possible burn risk. In a release, the company stated that the item was sold in Costco warehouses in Ontario between March 2018 and August 2018.

The manufacturer said the cooker “can pressurize when the lid is not properly locked, which can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the multi-cooker is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids.”

The affected product has the model number SCCPPC600-V1 and a date code between L079JN and L261JN.

Recall date: December 23, 2020

According to Costco, iRobot has recalled its Clean Base for the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum, i75, sold between November 16, 2019, and December 14, 2020, due to a potential electrical hazard. The item is being recalled because of the Clean Base.

According to the release, the vacuums are only intended for dry floor use. When the robot ingests a certain amount of liquid, the motor “may disperse liquid onto the circuit board inside the Clean Base and cause a short circuit, posing an electrical hazard.”

Several LG Electronics Smart TVs are being recalled as they pose a tipping hazard. Although there haven’t been reports of any injuries since the recall was issued, LGE has received reports that parts of the TV stands were damaged during installation or while in use, “resulting in some reports of tip-overs.”

“The TV’s supporting stands may become vulnerable when not attached by properly tightening all three screws for each of the two stand elements provided by the manufacturer,” reads the statement. “This vulnerability can be exacerbated where an external force or load is applied to the TV stand, posing a tip-over hazard and a risk of injury from impact.”

Affected products include the LG 86″ UQ7590 UHD 4K TV (model number 86UQ7590), LG 86″ UQ8000 UHD 4K TV (model number 86UQ7590), and LG 86″ NANO75 UHD 4K TV (model number 86UQ7590).

Recall date: March 16, 2023

A cozy heated blanket sold in Costco is being recalled due to a fire and burn risk.

“Star Elite, Inc. is recalling the Sunbeam Ultralush Queen Heated Blanket as the product may overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard,” reads the statement. Customers are asked to stop using the product immediately.

Affected model numbers include 11778 (charcoal), 11779 (stone grey), 11780 (blue sea), and 11781 (shell).