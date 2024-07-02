Own any of these recalled Costco items? Get a full refund without a receipt

Costco Canada occasionally recalls products after receiving reports from consumers and notices from manufacturers and government departments.
Recalled products can be returned to Costco for a full refund, even if you’ve used them for years and not experienced any problems.
Often, recalled items pose safety hazards. Some risks include fire hazards and, in one case, a choking hazard. Many of these recalls were first announced years ago but are still active, and the affected products can be found in Canadian homes.
If you own any of these products, you can contact the manufacturer or return the product to a Costco location.
The company’s website states, “You may return an affected product to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund.”
Read on to see if you own any of these recalled items and get some cash, no receipt required.
Kirkland Signature Extra Strength Acetaminophen Tablets
Recall date: February 23, 2023
Check your medicine cabinet! Costco has recalled certain painkillers as they don’t meet the accepted established criteria. Kirkland’s Extra Strength Acetaminophen Tablets 500 mg are considered “out of specification.” The lot affected includes the code 0C26550UZ.
Crock-Pot® 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker
Recall date: November 27, 2020
The Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers were due to a possible burn risk. In a release, the company stated that the item was sold in Costco warehouses in Ontario between March 2018 and August 2018.
The manufacturer said the cooker “can pressurize when the lid is not properly locked, which can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the multi-cooker is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids.”
The affected product has the model number SCCPPC600-V1 and a date code between L079JN and L261JN.
iRobot Clean Base for Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum
Recall date: December 23, 2020
According to Costco, iRobot has recalled its Clean Base for the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum, i75, sold between November 16, 2019, and December 14, 2020, due to a potential electrical hazard. The item is being recalled because of the Clean Base.
According to the release, the vacuums are only intended for dry floor use. When the robot ingests a certain amount of liquid, the motor “may disperse liquid onto the circuit board inside the Clean Base and cause a short circuit, posing an electrical hazard.”
LG 86″ UHD 4K Televisions
Several LG Electronics Smart TVs are being recalled as they pose a tipping hazard. Although there haven’t been reports of any injuries since the recall was issued, LGE has received reports that parts of the TV stands were damaged during installation or while in use, “resulting in some reports of tip-overs.”
“The TV’s supporting stands may become vulnerable when not attached by properly tightening all three screws for each of the two stand elements provided by the manufacturer,” reads the statement. “This vulnerability can be exacerbated where an external force or load is applied to the TV stand, posing a tip-over hazard and a risk of injury from impact.”
Affected products include the LG 86″ UQ7590 UHD 4K TV (model number 86UQ7590), LG 86″ UQ8000 UHD 4K TV (model number 86UQ7590), and LG 86″ NANO75 UHD 4K TV (model number 86UQ7590).
Sunbeam Ultralush Queen Heated Blanket
Recall date: March 16, 2023
A cozy heated blanket sold in Costco is being recalled due to a fire and burn risk.
“Star Elite, Inc. is recalling the Sunbeam Ultralush Queen Heated Blanket as the product may overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard,” reads the statement. Customers are asked to stop using the product immediately.
Affected model numbers include 11778 (charcoal), 11779 (stone grey), 11780 (blue sea), and 11781 (shell).
Recall date: June 20, 2024
Costco announced that Vitamix has voluntarily recalled all Ascent and Venturist Series 8-oz Blending Bowls, 20-oz Blending Cups, and Blade Bases, including those repaired as part of a previous Vitamix recall in August 2018.
Health Canada stated in a recall notice that the containers can separate from the blade base, exposing the blade and posing the risk of a user getting lacerated.
“As of June 14, 2024, the company has received three reports of incidents involving injuries in Canada,” stated the agency. “In the United States, the company has received 19 reports of incidents involving injuries.”
You can check here to see if you own the items included in the recall.
Bialetti 1L French Press
Recall date: March 17, 2017
Costco recalled the Bialetti 1L French Press, which was sold online between September 2015 and March 2017.
It turns out that the French press might fit too snugly in the plastic holder.
“Therefore, if significant pressure is applied to the bottom of the glass vessel, the glass vessel could break or shatter, posing a laceration and burn hazard to consumers,” reads the statement.
The Bialetti 1L French Press in Carmine Red (model number 06711) and Black Onyx (model number 06710) are being recalled.
Danby Dehumidifiers
Recall date: August 5, 2021
Customers who bought certain dehumidifiers between April 2009 and December 2017 are asked to stop using them immediately. Danby Appliances states that several products “can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.”
Health Canada said up to 413,915 units of the affected product were sold nationwide. The model numbers of the affected products are available here.
Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Iron
Recall date: January 18, 2019
Conair Consumer Products ULC issued a recall on the Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Irons, model WAF-V100PCC (item 1203269), due to the potential “risk of electric shock.” Consumers are being warned that some items may have been assembled improperly and that “insulation on wiring in the base of the unit could break down over time and cause the unit to malfunction.”
The recall applies to waffle irons with a black base, handle, and fill spot sold at Costco from August to October 2018.
Krups Waffle Maker
Recall date: October 20, 2023
Costco recalled another waffle maker: the Krups Waffle Maker (item number 1728431), sold in stores and online between September 25 and October 19, 2023. The company recalled the product due to a quality issue “where the plastic handle may break.”
Sunter Rechargeable LED Vanity Mirror
Recall date: March 7, 2023
Costco has recalled 60,080 units of Sunter Rechargeable LED Vanity Mirrors sold in stores and online between May 2022 and February 2023 due to a fire risk. According to Health Canada, the recall is due to the lithium-ion battery, which can overheat and pose a fire hazard. Although there haven’t been any injury reports, as of March 20, 2023, there were six reports of overheating in Canada, five of which caused property damage.
Contigo Kids’ cleanable water bottles
Recall date: February 24, 2020
Consumers are urged to stop using the Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles sold in Costco due to a choking hazard. Health Canada says the bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, “posing a choking hazard to children.” As of February 17, 2020, there have been 81 reports of the spout detaching in Canada. Around 157,000 units of the affected products were sold nationwide. Check here to see if you own a product that is part of this recall.
BISSELL Multi Cordless Hand Vacuum (model 1985C) and Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum (model 2151C)
Recall date: February 2, 2024
If you purchased the BISSELL’s Multi Cordless Hand Vacuum (model 1985C) or Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum (model 2151C), bring the item to a Costco warehouse as soon as possible.
According to the company, “As of January 17, 2024, the company has received one report of a battery pack sparking and overheating resulting in a minor burn injury in Canada.”
You can check if your product is part of the recall by checking the model number listed in a large black bar on the product label.