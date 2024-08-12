Third death in listeria outbreak tied to plant-based beverages recall

The number of deaths linked with the listeria outbreak due to the recalled plant-based beverages Silk and Great Value has risen to three.

Another person has died, according to an August 12 update on the Public Health Notice by the Public Health Agency of Canada. Previously, there were 13 hospitalizations and 18 reported illnesses, but now that number has gone up. There are now 15 hospitalizations and 20 illnesses.

Alberta and Nova Scotia each have one reported case of illness. Quebec currently has five reported illnesses, while Ontario has 13. Those affected ranged in age from seven to 89, with 70% of cases reported in those 50 or older.

“This outbreak investigation is ongoing,” reads the notice.

On August 7, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said it had identified the source of the outbreak: Danone Canada’s third-party manufacturer, Joriki Inc., located in Pickering, Ontario.

The CFIA states that the facility immediately stopped production and distribution and that the agency is working to remove the affected products from the marketplace. It’s urging Canadians to dispose of the affected beverages made with coconut, cashew, oat, and almond.

“All affected products were made on a dedicated production line, which has been completely disassembled while inspection at the facility is ongoing,” said the agency.

CFIA announced the nationwide recall on July 8, citing reports of people falling ill after consuming the plant-based refrigerated beverages contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes “may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.” It can cause various symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness.

People who are pregnant, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Law firm Slater Vecchio LLP announced that it filed a class-action lawsuit against Danone Inc. and Walmart Canada Corp. on behalf of Canadians affected by the contaminated beverages.

“Canadians should be able to trust that the food and beverages that they consume are safe and do not present a serious risk of harm to individuals,” said Saro Turner, partner at Slater Vecchio LLP.