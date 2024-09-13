Canadians face an "uphill battle" to see fairer prices at grocery stores: expert

Canadians haven’t been shy when it comes to sounding off about changes they’d want to see within the grocery industry.

Daily Hive has been listening to these frustrations, whether it be about finding cheaper deals in the US or extreme budgeting measures, there’s been no shortage of folks willing to share.

A recent post on the Loblaws is Out of Control subreddit page also shed some light on what policy and transparency measures Canadians would like to see implemented in grocery stores.

“Here are mine,” wrote the original poster, who went on to detail a list of five points, including “fair pricing on all foods all the time” and “less self-checkout” terminals so more people could be hired under “great working conditions.”

Another Redditor added that they wanted to see the end of multi-buy deals.

“If they can sell a product at ‘two for $5’ then you absolutely should be able to buy one for $2.50. Otherwise, those who don’t have the funds to stock up are disadvantaged,” they said.

“I want to see laws about throwing food away,” said another consumer.

“I would like to see a requirement to donate food that could be used by underprivileged individuals.”

One person suggested that there needs to be “transparent pricing on staples so buyers can make an informed decision on things we can’t go without and know where our money is going.”

A Redditor who goes by the username “aonomus” wrote out a list of several suggestions, such as legislated pricing and shrinkflation transparency.

The post comes after Canadian shoppers have continuously voiced concerns about the high cost of groceries and food in the country over the past few years.

Many have called on the federal government and grocers to improve transparency, competition, and affordability.

Those calls grew even louder when the Loblaws is Out of Control community spearheaded a boycott against grocery giant Loblaw earlier this year, demanding the corporation lower prices, increase price transparency, and commit to ending price gouging, among other measures.

But for those hoping for lower grocery bills, one expert believes there’s an “uphill battle” when it comes to seeing any moves that will make an impact on customers’ pocketbooks.

Consumers aren’t to blame for wanting change

Canadian meat and grocery analyst Kevin Grier told Daily Hive that Canadian consumers can’t be blamed for wanting to see concrete changes for more fairness and transparency at grocery stores.

However, he feels that little has been done on a federal level to make it happen.

“All of us feel the pinch,” stated Grier. “Canadians are unhappy with the economy.”

Earlier this year, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the federal government was trying to increase competition and “look at whether there are foreign deep-discounters that would be interested in the Canadian market.”

But Grier thinks the feds are “missing the point completely.”

“The overall foreign investment climate in Canada, for anybody, whether it’s grocery or mining… foreign investment in Canada is down because our investment climate overall in Canada is not conducive to business.”

He also pointed to Canada’s Grocery Code of Conduct, which aims to improve relations between suppliers and retailers and increase the efficiency of the grocery supply chain in Canada.

“Manufacturers don’t like retailers very much. They think they’re mean and nasty and they don’t think they play fair.”

“Consumers aren’t going to notice that… because the code of conduct primarily relates to the business relationships between manufacturers and retailers,” said Grier.

Walmart and Costco were the last to agree to join the code of conduct, meaning all of Canada’s major grocers — including Loblaw, Sobeys, and Metro — are now on board.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) previously clarified that the code of conduct would not directly regulate prices or fees that stores set.

Grocers are trying to respond to what consumers want

Grier argues that there are signs that grocers are listening to consumers to some extent.

For example, Loblaw recently introduced its “Fresh Promise,” assuring customers that if they’re unsatisfied with the produce purchased in-store, it will be replaced and refunded with “no questions asked.” The new measure applies to Loblaws, Independent, Valu-Mart, and Zehrs locations.

This comes after Loblaw’s No Frills chains axed its multi-buy promotion from all stores nationwide in early July.

BC-based retailed Save-on-Foods introduced $1.49 Days, rolling back the prices on select grocery products on select Tuesdays throughout the year.

“What business person isn’t trying to be responsible for the needs of customers?” asked Grier.

“To say that is to say that the sun comes up in the east. Of course, they’re trying to respond to what consumers want.”

With files from Isabelle Docto