Costco just launched a brand-new double chocolate chunk cookie, and people are really into it.

The cookie comes in at $2.49 and is absolutely massive. TikTok creator eatsbynat was one of the first to show off the delicious treat, and it’s nearly the size of their head.

People in the comment section of the video were raving about the new cookie.

“That cookie is massive! Definitely trying it 😍🔥,” said one user.

“The way I GASPED -,” said another.

After trying the cookie, Instagram user costcohotfinds said it was “seriously huge,” the outer edge had a “nice crunch,” and the inside was “soft and chewy.”

Another TikTok user, costcoguide, tried the new cookie, and people were equally impressed. One user was bold enough to say it was better than the beloved churro, to which costcoguide responded, “I agree. The new twist churro was so dry.”

This cookie isn’t available in Canadian Costcos, but Dished reached out to Costco to see if this tasty treat would make its way across the border.

The only thing we’re left wondering is if this will be as good as the Subway foot-long cookie.

Will you be making the trek to the States to try this giant cookie? Let us know in the comments.