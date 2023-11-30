Subway is cooking up a new treat, and it’s one for those with an epic sweet tooth.

To celebrate National Cookie Day on December 4, diners in Toronto will be able to experience Subway’s first-ever footlong cookie.

Lucky customers can get their hands on three exclusive flavours of the footlong cookie, which take inspiration from some of Subway’s notable sandwiches.

The Green Goddess cookie will pair a footlong chocolate chip cookie with pistachio spread, shaved coconut, green apple and caramel.

The second option is the Little Italy, which brings some Italian flair with ricotta and chocolate chip spread, fresh blueberries, strawberries and raspberries, lemon juice and a dusting of icing sugar.

You might also like: McDonald's is finally launching an "adult Happy Meal" in Canada

Starbucks holiday 2023: New cold foams added to lineup

Pizza Hut Canada is giving away free pizzas in return for empty boxes

The last exclusive flavour is the Great Canadian, with caramel-maple spread, blueberry jam, butter tarts, pecans and bacon.

If you’re eager to get a first look at the colossal cookies, you’ll need to head to Subway at 127 Bremner Boulevard in Toronto, where they’ll be served on a first-come-first-served basis, so you’ll need to be quick!

No need to fear if you aren’t in Toronto, though, as Subway has some treats on the way for the rest of us.

Subway will also be introducing a new cookie, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie with Reese’s Pieces, which will be available for a limited time from December 4.

The sandwich giant has also hinted at the sale of footlong chocolate chip cookies at Subway stores across Canada in 2024, so watch this space!