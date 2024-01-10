Cineplex is offering FREE popcorn across Canada

Nothing makes a movie night quite like a warm bag of delicious, buttery popcorn, but free popcorn definitely tastes even better.

For one day only, Cineplex is giving moviegoers the chance to get their hands on some free popcorn.

To celebrate National Popcorn Day on January 19, Cineplex is offering all Scene+ members a free small bag of popcorn at movie theatres across Canada.

Whether you’ve got your sights set on the latest rom-com or horror is more your bag, some free popcorn is definitely going to up the movie-night game.

Even if you want to watch in the comfort of your own home, you can still get in on the action.

Canadians can search “Cineplex” on Uber Eats or SkipTheDishes and order some of their favourite movie snacks. A free small popcorn will automatically be added to the order.

This is a one-day-only offer, so why not check out your local Cineplex listings now to see what’s screening near you?