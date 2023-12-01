This magical and charming BC spot is like Disneyland at Christmas

Going to Disneyland is a dream come true for many kids and adults. But it turns out that you don’t even have to leave BC to have the magical experience.

District 1881 in Chilliwack is known as the Disneyland of BC, and it’s decked out with tons of sparkling festive decorations. It’s the perfect day trip for the Christmas season, and we had to go check it out.

Here’s a list of all of the fun and festive activities in District 1881 that we enjoyed on our visit. Could this be your next-day trip out of Metro Vancouver?

Christmas Train

Hopping on District 1881’s Christmas Train was the best way to explore the town. Sit back and relax on the train as you take in all the festive lights and note down the names of the cute stores you see on your journey. The best part is that tickets are only $5 to take a ride.

Meet Santa

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Santa. District 1881 gives every child and adult a chance to take festive photos with old St. Nick, and you can even bring your pets to the photoshoot! Write up your Christmas list, and Santa will go through it with you before you send it off to the North Pole in Santa’s letterbox.

Local Stores

This town is the perfect spot for Christmas shopping. There are tons of local stores with a variety of products, including jewellery, Star Wars merchandise, scented candles, and more. Our favourite store was the Spruce Collection, which had some of the best-smelling candles and cutest posters to brighten up your home.

Ferris wheel

Going on the Ferris wheel was our favourite activity in the entire town. From the top, you get some gorgeous views of the town and the mountains as a breathtaking backdrop. A little trick we did was to go as the sun was going down to get the most beautiful sunset view.

Food spots

Exploring a town wouldn’t be complete without checking out some of its food joints. Smoking Gun was the coziest coffee shop for a quick energy boost, and the hot drinks were seriously tasty. We then had a slice of pizza from Elevated Pizza Co., and the pizza will make you feel as if you were in Italy.

Christmas tree

We finished our day trip with a quick pit stop at the Christmas tree to check out the lights, and it was truly magical. It’s not every day you see a 40 ft tree decked out in festive baubles and twinkling lights.

Will you be checking out District 1881 this festive season? Let us know in the comments below.