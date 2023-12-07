NewsMovies & TVCanada

Cineplex is playing a bunch of holiday movies this month and some are just $2.99

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Dec 7 2023, 7:23 pm
Cineplex is playing a bunch of holiday movies this month and some are just $2.99
Apple Studios | Universal Pictures

‘Tis the season at Cineplex, where you can watch a bunch of great holiday movies on the big screen nationwide.

A few child-friendly movies are available for just $2.99 on Saturdays under the Family Favourites program, so feel free to bring the kiddos along for some affordable fun.

“This holiday season, Canadians can embrace the spirit of joy, laughter, and enchantment with a lineup of films perfect for every kind of movie lover,” Cineplex wrote in an email to Daily Hive.

Here are the movies available.

The Polar Express ($2.99)

cineplex movies

Castle Rock Entertainment

Beginning December 7, 2023.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch ($2.99)

Universal Pictures

Starting December 14, 2023.

A Disturbance in the Force

Giant Pictures

Starting December 19, 2023.

André Rieu’s White Christmas

cineplex movies

IMDB

Starting December 19, 2023.

Spirited

cineplex movies

Apple Studios

Starting December 17, 2023.

Silent Night

Altitude

Playing now.

Visit the official Cineplex website for a complete list of screening times and available movies.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Movies & TV
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop