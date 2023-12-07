Cineplex is playing a bunch of holiday movies this month and some are just $2.99
‘Tis the season at Cineplex, where you can watch a bunch of great holiday movies on the big screen nationwide.
A few child-friendly movies are available for just $2.99 on Saturdays under the Family Favourites program, so feel free to bring the kiddos along for some affordable fun.
“This holiday season, Canadians can embrace the spirit of joy, laughter, and enchantment with a lineup of films perfect for every kind of movie lover,” Cineplex wrote in an email to Daily Hive.
Here are the movies available.
The Polar Express ($2.99)
Beginning December 7, 2023.
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch ($2.99)
Starting December 14, 2023.
A Disturbance in the Force
Starting December 19, 2023.
André Rieu’s White Christmas
Starting December 19, 2023.
Spirited
Starting December 17, 2023.
Silent Night
Playing now.
Visit the official Cineplex website for a complete list of screening times and available movies.