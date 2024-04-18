These are the new Canucks playoff towels and here’s how to get one

The Vancouver Canucks have revealed this year’s playoff towel design.

The logo features a blue circle with the word “Playoffs” adorned across the middle. The team’s orca logo is on the top part of the design, and the team name is on the bottom. Several sponsors also have their logo on the towel.

While they haven’t had the chance to show off their “Towel Power” since 2015, Canucks fans finally have a playoff game at home to look forward to. Game 1 of their first-round series against the Nashville Predators is expected to be on Sunday.

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, it seems overwhelmingly likely that these towels will be handed out to ticket holders at this year’s playoff games as the organization has done in the past.

If you aren’t going to any of the playoff games in Vancouver, you can buy these towels online. They are available for purchase now at VanBase for just $5.

The white towel at Canucks playoff games is a tradition that dates back more than 40 years. Former head coach Roger Neilson famously waved a white towel, a recognized symbol for surrendering, to protest poor officiating in a 1982 playoff game. Canucks fans started waiving white towels in support; the team came back to advance to the Stanley Cup finals, and the tradition stuck.

Some other teams around the NHL now do a similar playoff towel giveaway when they make the postseason.

The Canucks play their final regular season game tonight before starting their postseason run. The puck drops at 5 pm PT as they take on the Winnipeg Jets on the road.