Canucks playoff schedule revealed and it begins this weekend

The Stanley Cup Playoffs return to Vancouver this Sunday. The NHL has released its playoff schedule, with the Vancouver Canucks hosting Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7 pm.

It’ll be the first Canucks playoff game held at Rogers Arena in nine years.

Game 2 will take place two nights later, on April 23. The series shifts to Nashville April 26 and 28. Game 5 in Vancouver (April 30), Game 6 in Nashville (May 3), and Game 7 in Vancouver (May 5) will be held if necessary.

Schedule makers had to deal with a busy concert schedule at both Rogers Arena and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. A Tim McGraw concert in Nashville may be the reason for a two-day break in between Game 2 and Game 3.

Should the series go to seven games, the Canucks will host it in the middle of Pearl Jam’s visit. The legendary rock band plays Rogers Arena May 4 and 6, with Game 7 taking place May 5.

Canucks vs Predators playoff series schedule