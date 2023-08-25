Earlier this summer, Whitewood Coffee, a popular neighbourhood cafe known for its waffles, closed for good.

Now it looks like a new concept is taking over the 3208 Oak Street location, and the good news is you’ll still be able to grab coffee here.

Comma Cafe shares on its Instagram page that it plans to serve “great coffee” and “delicious in-house baked goods and food items.”

The team behind Comma has been hard at work behind the scenes transforming the space into something new. According to some sneak peeks shared on its social pages, the cafe is aiming for a late-August opening.

Stay tuned for more information on this exciting new corner spot, coming soon.

Comma Cafe

Address: 3208 Oak Street, Vancouver

Instagram